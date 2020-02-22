Consistency was the key for Derry Area girls’ standout diver Ali Cowan.
Consistency is sending Cowan back to the state meet.
Cowan finished in the top six during Friday’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships at South Park High School, which was enough to send her to the PIAA Class AA State Diving Championships in March.
“We started the day with a talk about being consistent, taking it one dive at a time and staying focused on that one dive until it was over,” Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said. “That’s exactly what she did...she was consistent throughout the day.”
That brought her back to the state meet.
Cowan, a junior, placed sixth in the WPIAL with a 317.35, about four points better than Central Valley’s Payton Sarver, who was one spot from qualifying for the state meet, taking seventh at 313.40. North Catholic’s Maggie Foley captured the WPIAL Class AA Girls Diving Championship with a 440.45. Cowan was seeded No. 2 entering this year’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships.
The top six girls earned an automatic trip to the PIAA Class AA State Diving Championships, which run from March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
“Obviously, we’re very excited for Ali,” Kelly said. “Anytime you have an athlete qualify for states with the kind of competition you’re faced with in our district is pretty impressive.”
Kelly also gave credit to diving coach Morgan Elrick, a former Derry Area standout who advanced to the state meet four straight years and finished sixth as a senior.
“(Morgan) is the diving coach,” Kelly said. “She works with her and she puts in the time.
“I may help her mentally, but Morgan gets her ready to do the physical part of it. It will be good to see those two work together and prepare for the next level.”
Cowan ended her sophomore season last year with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships. She placed fifth and qualified for the state meet during last year’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships.
Last month, Cowan finished third at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Diving Championships. At last season’s WCCA meet, Cowan placed fourth.
Now, she’s headed to the state meet for the second straight season.
“She got a little nervous, and I kept telling her that you can only control what you can control,” Kelly said. “She controlled what she could control, and that was her dives.
“The competition was strong this year. I was really impressed.”
Seniors Cameron Washburn and Jakob Riggle also participated for the Trojans in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships on the boys’ side, while freshman Ashley Baker competed on the girls’ end.
Washburn placed ninth in the boys’ competition with a 305.30 while Riggle finished two spots back in 11th at 297.55. Alex Oleksak of Keystone Oaks, the final state qualifier, placed sixth with a 350.35. North Catholic’s Kyle Maziarz, captured the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championship on the boys’ side with a 558.05, a new WPIAL record.
“At one point, Jake was ahead of Cam, and then Cam was ahead of Jake at the end,” Kelly said. “They’re two great competitors, two fantastic young men and I’m real proud of that aspect of it. It was a battle.
“When the WPIAL champion scores over 500 points, you know that you have some serious competition. It was an impressive day of diving and they impressed me.”
Washburn placed fourth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships and was ranked fourth entering the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships. Riggle was seeded ninth entering Friday’s meet.
“The boys battled the whole way through,” Kelly said. “They never faltered and never gave up. They never let any of the pressure get to them. They were very focused.”
Baker captured ninth overall with a 283.25 at the WPIAL Class AA Girls Diving Championships. She was seeded No. 11 entering the girls’ diving championships.
“I was really impressed with Ashley Baker, being a first-year diver and never having been on the board prior to this year,” Kelly said. “It was impressive how she did.
“She threw a reverse-dive that she had never thrown before. She was strong mentally and physically and that was impressive. It was a great day and I was real proud of our kids and the way they performed.”
Greater Latrobe divers will be in action Saturday during the WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships at North Allegheny High School in Wexford.
The top five girls and boys in Class AAA automatically advance to the PIAA Class AAA State Championships next month.
Jordyn Miller and Lauren Bisignani will compete for the Greater Latrobe girls in the WPIAL Class AAA meet while Clay McClintock is part of the event for the Wildcats on the boys’ side.
