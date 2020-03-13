The reward proved to be well worth the wait for Derry Area standout swimmer Jake Buhite.
Only the wait will be longer than expected.
Buhite is one of four area athletes who will compete in the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships that were originally scheduled for today and Saturday at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
However, the state meet has been postponed at least two weeks because of the concern over the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The other three include Derry Area standout diver Ali Cowan — Buhite’s teammate — in addition to Nick Roddy and Brooke Roadman, two star divers from Ligonier Valley.
Buhite will compete in the 100 breaststroke.
“I’m pretty excited about it, since it’s my first year going to states,” Buhite said. “I’ve been training for years, and to finally make it to this level is exciting, because the past three years, I haven’t been as fortunate with it.”
This is Buhite’s first trip to the state meet. He qualified in his final attempt.
“I think having years of experience and also knowing that this is my last year to possibly be able to go to states motivated me,” Buhite said.
Buhite placed sixth in the district in the 100 breast during the WPIAL Class AA Championships. Buhite, who finished with a 1:02.04, qualified for the state meet because of his time at the WPIAL Class AA Championships.
He’s looking to break the one-minute mark in the 100 breast and advance to the finals in the event.
“I’m a little nervous about it since I’m going to be going against some really good swimmers,” Buhite said. “But I’m also very excited because I know I can improve my stroke and speed.”
Unlike prior years, when several athletes automatically qualified, only one received an automatic bid to the PIAA Class AA state meet. The rest of the field, including Buhite, was filled last month based on the fastest times throughout the state.
Buhite was confident with his sixth-place effort at the WPIAL Class AA championships.
“As soon as I saw the time on the scoreboard, I was pretty sure I made it to states,” Buhite said. “It was a great feeling when I touched the wall.”
But he still had to wait and see if his time was good enough to qualify for the state meet. Buhite finished his swim last Friday and the state qualifiers were posted around noon on Sunday. But Buhite had to wait for confirmation even longer because he worked that day as a lifeguard.
“When they posted the times, I was at work,” Buhite said. “I was really eager to go home and look online to see if I made it or not. I got out of work at 8 p.m., so I had to wait a long time.”
About eight hours to be exact. But Buhite eventually learned that he was headed to the state meet.
“I was really happy,” Buhite said. “I felt accomplished after all of these years that I finally made it.”
Buhite previously attended the state meet last year, but he went to watch his brother Wes in action.
“That was definitely motivating,” Buhite said. “I was disappointed that I didn’t go last year, but I also felt that it was motivating, knowing that I could train as hard as I could to make it this year.”
And he made it. Buhite is finally getting his trip to the state meet. If the PIAA meet is held, it will be the final swim of his high school career. Next year, Buhite plans to swim at St. Vincent College and major in computer science. For now, he’s focused on the state meet.
“I know a lot of people are very nervous, but as long as I stay calm and focused on my goals, I’ll be fine,” Buhite said.
Cowan, a junior, is headed to the PIAA Class AA State Diving Championships for the second straight year. To Cowan, it’s just another meet.
“I used to get really stressed out and shaky before meets, and now I just tell myself that it’s just another meet, and I do the best that I can do,” Cowan said. “I’m just hoping that I can do the best I can and stay in the running as long as I can.”
Cowan ended her sophomore season last year with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships.
“I’d like to make the podium this year because last year, I missed it by three points,” Cowan said. “It was a little dissatisfying last year. I have more drive to make it to at least eighth place, so I can get a medal for states.”
Cowan entered the state meet last season seeded No. 19, but ended up finishing in the top 10.
“I wasn’t ranked very high to begin with last year,” Cowan said. “I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen, so I went in saying that this was my last meet, there was nothing after this, so I was going to do the best that I can, get as high as I can and try not to get cut.”
Even with a year of experience at the state meet, she’s entering this year with the same strategy.
Cowan finished sixth at last month’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships, which was enough to qualify her for the state meet. She finished top five in the WPIAL last season. This season, Cowan scored a 317.35 at the district meet, about four points better than the seventh-place finisher who was one spot from qualifying for the state meet.
Cowan is seeded 21st entering this year’s state meet.
“I’m looking to nail my dives that are higher degree of difficulty,” said Cowan, who placed third during January’s WCCA meet. “I’m just working on the small stuff, like keeping my feet pointed together, my height and things like that because then everything can fall into place.”
Cowan also gave credit to diving coach Morgan Elrick, a former DA standout who advanced to the state meet four straight years and finished sixth as a senior.
“Morgan is a great coach,” Cowan said. “She knows how to explain the dive and how to get you to imagine how it would feel.”
The feeling for Cowan is twice as nice, entering the state meet for a second straight year.
“Not many people can say that they made it to states,” Cowan said. “I can say that I made it and I went twice now. It feels great.”
