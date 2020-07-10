St. Vincent College junior Zach Baum – a Derry Area graduate — has been named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).
Baum is one of 1,479 swimmers and divers to Scholar All-American Team for the 2019-20 season. The award recognizes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Selections were drawn from 209 colleges and universities.
Near the end of June, both the men’s and women’s swimming teams were named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team. In total, 801 programs from 461 institutions were selected to the Scholar All-America Team for the spring 2020 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes. Chatham University, Washington & Jefferson College and Westminster College joined the Bearcats as institutions that represented the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.