The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team continued its unbeaten run in section-play with a 3-0 victory against Valley, while Ligonier Valley suffered a 3-2 defeat to South Allegheny, both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 action on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans bounced back from a three-game exhibition defeat against Greater Latrobe on Monday to improve to 3-0 in section play and 3-1 overall.
Derry Area won the first game 25-13 and outscored Valley by 18 in the second at 25-7. The Lady Trojans took the third game, 25-19, to seal a victory in straight sets.
Sasha Whitfield led Derry Area with six kills, with Lauren Angus adding three and Tiana Moracco providing two.
Angus and Sydney Williams tallied 10 digs each, while Megan Baker recorded a team-high 16 assists.
Derry Area heads to South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for another conference matchup. The Lady Trojans will look to extend its unbeaten run in section play to four games.
South Allegheny took the first game, 25-22, but Ligonier Valley responded to win the second, 25-17. South Allegheny split the next two games with the Lady Rams at 26-24 and 23-25, before taking the final set, 15-12, to seal a five-game victory.
Kailey Johnston led Ligonier Valley with 17 kills, while Bella Vargulish tallied 28 assists. Haley Stormer recorded 15 kills, five blocks and 14 service points with eight aces. Hayley Oates notched 16 service points and one ace.
Ligonier Valley dropped to 2-1 in section play and overall. The Lady Rams travel to Deer Lakes tonight.
The Lady Trojans’ junior varsity team defeated South Allegheny in two sets. Scores were 25-16 and 25-19.
Kenzi Rullo led with six kills, with Caitlyn Aaron and Emily Berkhimer each contributing five. Mylah O’Hanlon led Derry Area with 22 assists.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity squad fell in three games to South Allegheny.
The Lady Rams dropped the first game, 25-16, but recovered with a 25-16 win in the second. However, South Allegheny won the decisive third game, 15-10.
Lizzy Crissman led the Lady Rams’ JV squad with nine kills and three blocks. Alexa Harding had 13 service points and two aces, while Saylor Clise had six service points, including three aces and five assists. The Lady Rams’ JV squad fell to 1-2.
