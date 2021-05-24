WEST MIFFLIN — Even as the Derry Area baseball team was in the midst of claiming its first section title in nearly 30 years, head coach John Flickinger saw a weakness in his squad’s inability to produce hits in key situations. That shortcoming came to the forefront during the Trojans’ WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round matchup against McGuffey.
Derry Area was unable to deliver offense in the crucial moments, and the No. 5-seeded Trojans fell to No. 4 McGuffey, 2-0, at West Mifflin Area High School.
The Trojans concluded their historic season with a mark of 12-5, while McGuffey improved to 14-4 and moves on to the semifinals to play No. 1 Hopewell Area.
In a pitchers’ duel, it was McGuffey’s Austin Beattie who outlasted Derry Area’s Josh Ulery. Beattie limited the Trojans to just six hits, as he went the distance to record the shutout.
Ulery, meanwhile, worked five-and-two-thirds innings, while permitting two runs on eight hits, including three consecutively in the decisive fifth inning, in which the Highlanders scored both of their runs. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of the team’s last 12 games. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer eight times in those 12 contests.
“They hit the ball better than us today,” Flickinger stated. “The story was their pitcher keeping us off balance. He pounded the strike zone; he had us thinking too much, and we didn’t hit in timely situations.”
Playing as the visitors, the Trojans failed to produce a multi-hit frame through the first five innings. In the third inning, the Trojans had a pair of batters reach base, however, as Lucas Ray provided a leadoff single and then stole second, and Brayden Mickinac drew a two-out walk. Beattie retired his opposing mound mate, though, when he got Ulery to fly out to end the threat.
On the other side, the Highlanders frequently had runners on base, but it was Ulery and the Trojans’ defense that kept McGuffey scoreless for the majority of the contest.
In the opening inning, Beattie drew a one-out walk for McGuffey, but he was eliminated on a 9-3 double play when Sam Jones made a catch and then threw to first.
The Highlanders loaded the bases in the second, as Austin Hill and Kyle Brookman each singled, and sandwiched in between, Logan Seibert was hit by a pitch. However, Ulery struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.
Derry Area’s defense was stellar in the third inning to keep the contest scoreless, thwarting the Highlanders twice. Brock Wallace led off with a single, and he advanced on an infield hit by Beattie and errant throw by Ulery that put both runners in scoring position. With the middle infield playing at normal depth, Jake Orr hit a ground ball to Ryan Bushey at short. Bushey fired home to Mickinac, who subsequently blocked the plate and applied the tag before Wallace touched home. The next hitter, Luke Wagner, hit a low liner to center, but Matt McDowell made a diving catch, and then threw to Bushey to double-up Beattie to retire the side.
McGuffey finally broke through in the fifth, as Wallace reached on a one-out single and Beattie followed with an RBI triple down the right field line. The subsequent hitter, Orr, cracked a double to left-center that extended the lead to 2-0.
“Their top four can hit the ball,” Flickinger said of the Highlanders. “They can hit the ball better than any team we played against this year.”
The inning could’ve been worse, as Ulery walked Wagner, but after a meeting with Flickinger, the senior hurler recorded consecutive outs to limit the damage.
Ulery, a Pitt-Johnstown commit, also recorded a pair of outs in the sixth before giving way to Bushey. Ulery, who earned the victory against Deer Lakes when the Trojans clinched their first section title since 1992, once again showed his mettle in a pressure situation.
“He just finds a way,” Flickinger said. “He was getting hit a little bit more than usual, but he just changed his strategy a little bit. He started throwing more fastballs, trying to spot those, as opposed to using more of the breaking ball when he got ahead in the count.”
The offense appeared poised to break through in the sixth inning for Derry Area, as Ryan Hood and Sam Jones collected a single and double, respectively, with two outs. However, with Jones representing the tying run in scoring position, Beattie retired Elijah Penich on a softly hit ball back to the mound.
With Beattie nearing the pitch limit in the seventh, the Trojans tried to force him out of the contest prematurely. However, with the limit extended from 100 during the regular season to 105 for the playoffs, Beattie overcame a one-out single by Lucas Ray, and finished the outing by striking out McDowell and inducing Bushey to fly out to left field.
“Yes, it was absolutely,” Flickinger said when asked if his team attempted to elevate Beattie’s pitch count to get to the bullpen. “But at the same time, we didn’t want to get behind in the count because he was pounding the zone. In that last inning when he was up in pitches, we wanted to get him out of there for sure, but he — just like a bulldog — found a way.”
Jones and Ray led the offensive attack for the Trojans, each going 2-for-3, while Bushey and Hood had the other hits.
In addition to his stellar outing on the bump, Beattie went 2-for-2 with an RBI, run scored, and a walk, while Wallace was 2-of-4 with a run scored.
While the Trojans were disappointed with Saturday’s outcome, the season as a whole was special, especially for the senior class comprised of 10 players.
“I’m so proud of the seniors. They wanted this so badly,” Flickinger revealed, highlighting the section title and the first playoff win in 17 years. “I have never coached a team overall that has been so baseball oriented. They think it, they talk it, they go out and play it.”
Replacing the seniors will be a significant task, but Flickinger believes that group left a legacy and set a bar that will help raise the expectations for future teams.
“It’s time to go back to work and carry on what this team has done to move forward to the next step. I think our young kids see what it takes now to do that, and they want to go on that same ride,” Flickinger said.
———
Derry Area McGuffey ab r h ab r h
Bushey 4 0 1 Wallace 4 1 2 Mickinac 2 0 0 Beattie 2 1 2 Ulery 3 0 0 Orr 3 0 1 Hood 3 0 1 Wagner 2 0 0 Hugus 0 0 0 Hall 3 0 1 Jones 3 0 2 Seibert 1 0 0 Penich 3 0 0 Brookmn 3 0 0 Thomas 3 0 0 Hatfield 3 0 1 Ray 3 0 2 Ross 3 0 0 McDowell 3 0 0 Rogers 0 0 0 Jackson 0 0 0 Detore 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 6 Totals 24 2 7Derry Area 000 000 0 — 0 6 0McGuffey 000 020 x — 2 7 1 Doubles: Jones (DA); Orr (M) Triples: Beattie (M) Strikeouts by: Ulery-2, Bushey-0 (DA); Beattie-8 (M) Base on balls by: Ulery-2, Bushey-0 (DA); Beattie-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Austin Beattie Losing pitcher: Josh Ulery
