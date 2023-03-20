20230320-DAfifthgradewrestling.jpg
The Derry Area Middle School wrestling team recently finished its season with a 17-1 record to win the WPIAL Section 6-AA championship for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Trojans won the WPIAL Class AA championship held at Norwin High School. The Trojans have compiled a 25-1 record over the past two seasons. Pictured are from front, John Nave, Landon Campbell, Matt Fernell, Chris Kubistek, Aiden Frank, Dylan Bateman, Rocco DeCario, Mason Horwat, Max Doperak and Chris Shannon. Middle, Lydia Boyer, Chris Bush, Achillies Kaufman, Devon Ohler, Hayden Hood, Ryder Matesic, Brady Brown, Alex Pahel, Anthony Frank, Luke Gagich and Gabby Bateman. Standing, coach Ken Hackman, Ricky Daniels, Aiden Piper, Gavin Schooch, Levi Haase, Jackson Coghlan, Chase Lukon, Adam Chesla, Brady Aliff and coach Greg Rager.

