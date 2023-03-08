Derry Area eighth-grade volleyball won 2-0 Tuesday against Hempfield Area. The scores were 25-23,18-25 and 15-8. Haylee Myers had six kills to lead Derry, with Adalyn O’Hanlon having five, while Alexa Darazio had two.
Kali Henigin had four aces while Myers had three. Richelle Gruska had eight digs to lead Derry, while Kamryn Dunlap had five.
