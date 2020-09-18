Derry Area defeated Steel Valley and Ligonier Valley topped Valley in girls’ volleyball action, both by a 3-1 margin in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 action on Thursday.
Derry Area took the first two games, 25-12 and 25-18 before Steel Valley prevented the sweep with an 18-25 victory. The Lady Trojans finished it off in four games with a 25-18 win.
Tiana Moracco led Derry Area with eight kills, while Hannah Ruffner and Kiley Latshaw contributed four kills each. Sydney Williams led the Lady Trojans defensively with 10 digs and three aces, while Megan Baker directed the offense with 20 assists.
Valley won the first set against Ligonier Valley, 25-17, but Ligonier Valley rebounded with three straight victories to take the match. The Lady Rams won the first game, 25-16 before sealing the victory with wins of 25-20 and 25-22.
Paige Hickman spearheaded the Ligonier Valley (2-0) comeback with stellar defensive play. Haley Stormer tallied seven kills and eight points, while Bella Vargulish finished with 10 service points.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team completed a 2-0 sweep.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team dropped a 2-1 decision. Scores were 25-12, 24-26 and 12-15.
Isabella Depalma led the JV team with five kills, while Emilee Blasko followed with two kills. Kenzi Rullo distributed 10 assists.
Derry Area will host Greater Latrobe in exhibition play, 7:30 p.m. Monday. Ligonier Valley welcomes South Allegheny on Tuesday.
