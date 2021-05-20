Two area baseball teams kickoff postseason play this afternoon, while Derry Area softball seeks a semifinals berth after capturing the program’s first-ever playoff win earlier this week.
After winning its first section championship since 1992, the Derry Area baseball team takes on No. 12 New Brighton during a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game, 6:30 p.m. today.
It’s a short 10-minute trip down the road for the No. 5-seeded Trojans, who play at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
Derry Area (8-2, 11-4) reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017, during a season in which the Trojans captured their fifth-ever section title.
The game will be broadcast live on video on Westmoreland Sports Network. Fans can watch the game on their computer or mobile device by going to www.westmorelandsports.com. The pregame show begins at 6:15 p.m.
If the Trojans can defeat New Brighton, they will face No. 4 McGuffey or No. 13 South Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Also today, the Ligonier Valley baseball team faces No. 2 Avonworth, 4:30 p.m. at West Mifflin Area.
The No. 15-seeded Rams reached the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs in their return to the District 7 return after spending the last 50 years in District 6. Ligonier Valley finished 4-6 in section play and 7-11 overall.
Ligonier Valley lost 11 of its last 14 games played entering the playoffs. But the Rams scored key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs in their first season after spending the last 50 years in District 6.
If the Rams get by Avonworth, they will face either No. 7 Valley or No. 10 Mohawk, Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Fresh off its first-ever playoff victory, the Derry Area softball team takes on top-seeded Mount Pleasant Area, 2 p.m. at Norwin.
Derry Area has reached the playoffs for a fourth straight year, falling in the opening round in each of the last three seasons, but breaking that streak Tuesday with a milestone win.
The Lady Trojans (7-6) qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs as the No. 9 seed and defeated South Park, 3-1, on Tuesday for the program’s first playoff win.
Their quarterfinals prize?
Perennial power Mount Pleasant Area — the WPIAL runner-up and PIAA semifinalist in Class 4A in 2019. The Lady Vikings also won the state title in 2017.
The Derry Area-Mount Pleasant Area winner will face No. 5 Avonworth or No. 4 South Allegheny on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
