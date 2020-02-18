Four Derry Area athletes — Connor Quinlist, Serena Slusarcyk, Tara and Leah Perry — recently competed at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field meet at Edinboro University.
Quinlisk placed 12th in the 60 with a personal best of :7.42 while also taking 10th in the 200 with an indoor best of :24.33. He also captured the top spot in the long jump with a 21-3, another personal best.
Slusarcyk took seventh in prelims and finals in the 60. Her prelims time was :8.27 and her finals time wasn’t far off at :8.30. She also had an indoor best 23rd place in the 200 with a :28.68.
Tara Perry secured a personal best, eighth place of :10.11 in the 60 hurdles, while taking eighth (:10.62) in the finals. She also placed sixth in the high jump (4-11) and seventh in the triple jump at 32-7.
Leah Perry captured 11th in the long jump (15-3 1/2) and 14th in the high jump with a 4-7. She came in 34th in the 200 in :29.38.
Additionally, DA shot and discus thrower Keith Rager competed at the Indiana County Bench Press and Deadlift Classic at the Blairsville Rec Center on the same day.
Rager weighs 224 pounds and competes at the 242-pound weight class. He finished first in the bench press with a lift of 250 pounds, first in the deadlift at 450 pounds and first with a total lift of 700 pounds to capture the classification championship.
