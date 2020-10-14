The Derry Area boys’ golf team will take its shot at the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
“We are sending our golf team,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said. “That’s something we approved (Tuesday) morning.”
The golf team’s status was in question after Derry Area administrators received notification on Monday that five school district personnel tested positive for COVID-19, which immediately postponed activities and athletic events through Sunday.
The WPIAL Class 2A boys’ golf team championship is scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver Township. The Trojans finished second — only to defending district champion Sewickley Academy — in Monday’s semifinal to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A championship for the second straight year. Derry Area will be pitted against Sewickley Academy, Carmichaels, Quaker Valley, Neshannock and Ellwood City in Thursday’s district championship.
Derry Area’s home conference football game on Friday against East Allegheny was canceled. Also decided on Tuesday, DA runners will not participate in the Westmoreland County Championships, Thursday at Westmoreland County Community College.
Derry Area girls’ volleyball matches were also rescheduled.
A road match against Valley was moved to 7:30 p.m. Monday. That match was previously set to take place on Thursday. A home match against Steel Valley is slated for 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21.
A boys’ varsity soccer game against Jeannette, previously scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. A soccer match at Leechburg Area, scheduled for today, was moved to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. A home game against Deer Lakes, originally set for Oct. 12, was canceled. A middle school football home game against Ligonier Valley, previously scheduled for today, was also canceled.
Also on Tuesday, the Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer game, previously scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, was moved to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at Rossi Field as a varsity-only contest. The WPIAL wants all games to be completed by Oct. 20, so Greater Latrobe moved the soccer game from the 21st to Oct. 18.
