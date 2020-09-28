Ryan Bushey guided the Derry Area boys’ golf team to another win, and another section championship during a 209-244 victory against Southmoreland at Latrobe Elks.
Bushey won his 40th career head-to-head individual match, which helped lead the Trojans to their 11th win of the season.
Bushey enjoyed one of the most successful golf careers at Derry Area. He is the first player to win three section championships in golf. His brother Aiden was the first to earn two, winning in 2017 and ’19. It had been 43 years since the team won the section title in 2017, winning the lone crown in 1974 at that time.
Now, it’s three in four years for the Trojans.
Hunter Jurica was the overall low medalist against Southmoreland with a 39, followed by Bushey, who contributed a 41. Antonio Hauser, Bryce Baum and Ashton Beighley all shot a 43.
Ben Zimmerman led Southmoreland with a 42, followed by Clay Sipple at 43. Austin Goehring fired a 45, while Vinny Ledbetter and Max Sokol both carded a 47.
The Trojans will wait to hear where they will play the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal. Last season, the Trojans advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A championship match where they finished fifth in the district.
