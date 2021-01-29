If it’s any consolation, Knoch has been doing this to just about every team it’s played so far this season.
Not just Derry Area.
“Our effort was good,” expressed Derry Area head girls’ basketball coach Gene Brisbane. “We knew we were up against it.”
So far, Knoch has played five games. And not only have the Lady Knights won all of them, the closest game was 22 points.
And three have gone to mercy rule, where the clock continues to run with a team ahead by 30 or more points in the second half.
The third one came Thursday night at Derry Area, just past the midway point of the third quarter. And on the strength of 10 threes, including half of those in the first quarter, undefeated Knoch posted a 63-25 WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 victory over the Lady Trojans.
“They shot the ball really well,” Brisbane understated. “That’s one of the best shooting teams I’ve seen in awhile.
“We just aren’t anywhere near the shooting team that they are. That’s just something that we’re trying to work on everyday.”
Only four players scored for Derry Area, which dropped to 1-4 in the section and overall. And one of those, junior guard Tiana Moracco, accounted for 17 of the Lady Trojans’ 25 points.
Two Knoch (5-0, 5-0) players, Nevaeh Ewing and Madilyn Boyer, not only outscored Derry Area, they did so by 17 points. They combined for 42, including seven of the 10 treys, while sophomore guard Nina Shaw added 12.
Together, Boyer and Ewing had five three-pointers — three and two, respectively — in the opening quarter. Knoch, ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class 4A behind only Beaver Area, started out the game with nine straight points and 19 of the first 21, forcing Brisbane to burn two quick timeouts. By the time the period ended, the Lady Knights already has 28 points and led by 24.
“They have a lot of pure basketball players on that team,” Brisbane said of the Lady Knights.
“Sometimes when you’re up against it like that, there’s a tendency to just kind of give up, but we didn’t. We played hard.”
The second quarter was much tighter than the first at 10-8. And that was not lost on Brisbane.
“One of the good things was that they only outscored us by two points in the second quarter. And they still had their starters in,” Brisbane noted.
But the third quarter was much like the first. Knoch buried four threes in the frame and put up 22 points total to just two for Derry Area, eventually triggering the mercy rule and making it 60-14 going into the fourth. Previously, the mercy rule was 40 points for high school basketball, but a recent change by the PIAA shifted the margin to 30 points in the second half.
“(The Lady Knights) play very well together. That’s the thing,” Brisbane indicated.
“They have a real good chemistry. They know where each other is on the court.”
The Lady Trojans had their biggest quarter — 11 points — in the fourth. Knoch managed only three, but did not have any of its regulars in to finish out the game.
“They’re a good team, there’s no doubt about it,” Brisbane reiterated. “They’ve won all of their games by lopsided scores.”
“And we only have one senior. Everybody’s getting a lot of game experience, so that’s one good thing.”
Derry Area is scheduled to play at Freeport Area, 7:30 p.m. Monday in another section matchup. However, Freeport Area has been dealing with cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and played only twice heading into Thursday night’s scheduled section game against Burrell.
“That’s up in the air, but I think they’re going to try and get it in,” Brisbane said, referring to Monday’s game. “I think it’s supposed to be their Senior Night.”
Derry Area and Knoch did not play a junior varsity game.
———
KNOCH (63)
Boyer 8-0-20; Ne. Ewing 9-1-22; Shaw 4-3-12; Hawk 1-1-3; H. McGraw 0-0-0; Kasecki 1-0-3; Broman 0-0-0; Na. Ewing 1-0-3; M. McGraw 0-0-0. Totals, 24-5(8)—65
DERRY AREA (25)
Moracco 4-8-17; Lewis 1-2-4; Huber 1-0-2; Gruska 0-0-0; Meloy 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0; Marinchak 1-0-2; Doperak 0-0-0. Totals, 7-10(15)—25
Score by Quarters
Knoch 28 10 22 3 — 63 Derry Area 4 8 2 11 — 25
Three-point field goals: Moracco; Boyer-4, Ne. Ewing-3, Hawk, Kasecki, Na. Ewing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.