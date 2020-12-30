With more than 30 years of coaching experience, including 28 as the head coach of Derry Area swimming, Jeff Kelly typically has a detailed plan for his teams. With the remainder of the season uncertain because of coronavirus (COVID-19), however, he and the Trojans have been forced to navigate unparalleled circumstances.
If and when the Trojans do return to the pool after the mandated pause of the season, the boys and girls teams will have drastically different outlooks. While the girls return the key contributors from last season and boast a roster of 17 swimmers and divers, the boys have just two swimmers back in the fold, with a roster of five.
The Derry Area boys graduated a bevy of key contributors who helped guide the Trojans to a 15th place finish out of 37 squads in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship last winter.
“Knowing that I didn’t have all of the pieces of the puzzle I needed, I was very pleased at the job that the kids did,” Kelly said of his boys in 2019-20.
That finish was much more impressive considering Derry Area was forced to overcome a significant injury, and that several of the Trojans’ competitors were relatively new to the sport.
“They were grinders. They weren’t expected to do anything, and yet, they did,” Kelly added. “They made the team better as a whole.”
The biggest voids were left by the graduation of twins Jake and Wes Buhite, who have since joined the team at St. Vincent College. Last campaign, Jake finished sixth in the WPIAL 100 breaststroke, and 11th in the 200 freestyle, while Wes came in 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 200 individual medley. They also both competed for the 200 freestyle relay team, which finished 12th, and the 400 freestyle relay, which placed in 16th.
Additionally, Jake was slated to compete in the PIAA competition last March, but was forced to turn around on his way to the event as a result of the COVID-19 postponement.
“Super young men, in and out of swimming,” Kelly said of the twins. “With them moving on, that’s a tough, tough spot to fill.”
Other notable swimmers who have moved on include Caleb Shaulis, Devin Sheffler, Brandyn Findish, and Caleb Rullo. Shaulis, who competed in the WPIAL events for 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay, served as a “utility” swimmer for the Trojans.
“Caleb was one of those kids who just plugged holes for us and did a tremendous job at whatever we needed him to do,” Kelly detailed.
Rullo, meanwhile, missed the season because of a shoulder injury. He was a state qualifier in 2018, and Kelly expected that he would’ve returned to the PIAA competition again last season.
The team also graduated a pair of divers – Cam Washburn and Jake Riggle. Washburn placed ninth in the WPIAL diving competition, with a score of 305.30, while Riggle came in 11th, totaling 297.55. Riggle, meanwhile, was also a member of the Trojans 200 medley relay.
The mass exodus of talent means that just two swimmers — senior Jacob Short and junior Carson Chamberlain — return, and there are no divers this season for the boys squad. Short was a member of the Trojans 400 freestyle relay, which finished in 16th out of 21 teams last season.
“He is more distance, but he has learned to do anything that he needs to do,” Kelly said of Short.
Additionally, three freshmen join the mix with Dylan Cowan, Avery Haake, and Chase Marco rounding out the squad.
“I saw three young men that have talent,” Kelly said of his initial impression of the ninth-graders. “They are very, very raw. They need to be coached and they need to be coachable.”
The roster size is a major concern, as Kelly noted that he’d like to see at least 15 competitors on each squad. The drop from about a dozen boys last year to just five this year is more of a cyclical occurrence and evidence of declining class sizes, rather than relating to concerns about COVID-19, he said.
On the girls side, the vast majority of last season’s team returns to the pool in 2020-21 after finishing 23rd in the WPIAL Class 2A team competition. Two talented divers lead the way, with senior Alison Cowan and sophomore Ashley Baker. Last season, Cowan finished sixth in the WPIAL Class 2A competition, with a score of 317.35, while Baker scored 283.25, good for ninth. Just like Jake Buhite, Cowan was en route to the PIAA competition when the event was cancelled.
Among the swimmers, junior Makenzie Eades and senior Lauren Angus will anchor the squad. That duo was part of the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, both competed in the 100 breaststroke, and Angus also competed in the 50 freestyle.
Seniors Abby Kubiak and Emily Bolish, junior Keely Siko, and sophomore Deana Henderson also boast experience competing in the WPIAL events, while senior Abigail Bolen should make an impact this season, as well.
Additionally, freshman Chloe Buhite, the younger sister of Jake and Wes, has a promising future with the Trojans, one of four freshmen on the squad.
“You’ll see her name through the years ... no doubt,” Kelly said of Buhite.
Prior to the pause of the season, the Trojans were forced to do approximately a week of dry land workouts, as the pool heater was under repair at the school. Kelly remains uncertain of how competitions could look when the season resumes, as he mentioned the possibility of holding virtual meets. In this scenario, the Trojans would be timed swimming the various events in their own pool, while the opposing team would do the same from its own pool, and the marks would then be compared.
Regardless of what form it takes, if the season does resume, the Trojans must swim with a sense of urgency.
“When we come back, you have to swim every meet like you’re in a championship meet,” Kelly said of his message to the team. “There’s no getting used to it; no getting warmed up; no building up to fast swims.”
Derry Area competes in Class 2A Section 4, along with Burrell, Freeport Area, Greensburg Salem, Indiana Area, Laurel Highlands, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant Area, and Valley.
On the boys side, Kelly anticipates the Mustangs to be among the favorites, while the Golden Lions and Mount Pleasant Area are usually well-coached squads. Derry Area anticipates matching up against Valley, which has a similar team size to the Trojans.
For the girls, Mount Pleasant Area and Indiana Area are powerhouse teams, but Kelly has confidence in his unit.
“The expectation is for them to do well,” he said. “I would hope that our girls could battle any one of those teams.”
