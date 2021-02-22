Tiana Moracco scored 30 points as Derry Area defeated Jeannette 54-17 in a girls basketball exhibition on Friday at Jeannette.
The Lady Trojans picked up their second win of the season, improving to 2-9 overall. Derry Area is 1-8 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1.
“Our defensive pressure was really good. We forced a lot of turnovers,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said. “And really, for one of the first times this season, we shot the ball pretty well. Whenever you combine those things, you have a chance to be successful.”
Moracco’s 30 points was a season-best and possibly a career high. She scored 27 points during the Trojans’ 54-16 home victory against Valley earlier this season. Alanna Meloy contributed 11 points against Jeannette, while Emma Huber added seven. Abby Doperak chipped in four, and Sara Bungard scored two.
Oceana Sirnic led Jeannette (0-6, 0-16) with seven points.
Derry Area jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Trojans led 44-8 at halftime. Derry Area scored six third-quarter points to Jeannette’s two, while the Lady Jayhawks won the fourth, 7-4, but ultimately suffered a 37-point loss.
Derry Area has four games remaining during the regular season: Ligonier Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Valley and Saltsburg.
“The players on my team have been tremendous this entire season, even though we’ve lost a lot of games, they’ve been tremendous coming into practice everyday, working hard and trying to get better,” Brisbane said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”
Derry Area hosts Ligonier Valley (0-9, 0-10), 6 p.m. Tuesday in an exhibition.
“What we’ve been able to do the last couple games is we’ve been a more aggressive team defensively, and even offensively,” Brisbane said. “It’s definitely been a good situation. We’re showing improvement little by little.”
Brisbane is hoping his team — which has just one senior in Meloy — can continue building upon its recent improvements in its final four games.
“The more game experience I can get for them the better,” he said.
Brisbane and his Lady Trojans have opted not to enter the WPIAL’s open playoff format — a decision he said he discussed with his players earlier this season.
“I’ve just always had my own personal opinion that you don’t go to the playoffs with a losing record,” he said. “... Any team that I’ve been a part of that has gone to the playoffs, we’ve had a winning record.”
Derry Area qualified for the playoffs last year, falling 47-32 to Freedom Area in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The team finished 11-3 in section play and 14-9 overall.
“It means more if you earn it,” Brisbane added.
The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team has also decided not to enter the postseason tournament.
DERRY AREA (54)
Huber 3-0-6; Byers 0-0-0; Moracco 14-0-30; Dunlap 0-0-0; Doperak 2-0-4; Lewis 0-1-1; Gruska 0-0-0; Loucks 0-0-0; Meloy 5-1-11; Legge 0-0-0; Bungard 1-0-2. Totals, 27-2(4)—54
JEANNETTE (17)
Bass 0-0-0; Tolvinski 1-0-2; Shifko 0-0-0; Vincent 3-0-6; Crosby 1-0-2; Sirnic 3-0-7; Rigney 0-0-0; Wright 0-0-0. Totals, 8-0(0)—17
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 19 25 6 4 — 54 Jeannette 4 4 2 7 — 17
Three-point field goals: Moracco-2; Sirnic
