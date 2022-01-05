The Derry Area girls’ swimming team won each event during Tuesday’s Class 2A non-section dual meet with Uniontown, while the host Red Raiders returned the favor by taking each boys event.
The Lady Trojans rolled to a 100-41 victory. The Derry Area boys, meanwhile, dropped an 86-40 decision.
The Derry Area duo of Chloe Buhite, Keely Siko and Regan Repak each won multiple individual events and also ran legs on winning relay squads.
Buhite captured the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:10.78 and also took the 100 butterfly in 1:06.72 and 100 backstroke in 1:16.43; Siko won the 100 backstroke in 1:16.43 and 50 free in 28.29, and Repak took the 200 IM in 2:31.50 and the 100 free in 1:00.42.
Other Derry Area girls winners included Horwat in the 500 free (6:19.08) and Gruska in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.66).
In the Lady Trojans’ relay victories, Siko, Buhite, Makenzie Eades and Mikah Horwat won the 200 medley relay (2:10.79), and Siko, Repak, Lenka Ohler and Gianna Gruska won the 200 free relay (1:55.63).
Derry Area’s lone boys first-place finish was Jake Hauser in the 1-meter diving event (173.05).
Derry Area’s teams are back in action Friday against section foe Laurel Highlands.
