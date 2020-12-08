For a program that had been in flux for years, last season was a banner campaign for Derry Area girls basketball. Veteran coach Gene Brisbane took the reins, and with a senior-laden squad, the Lady Trojans won 14 games, a five-game improvement from the prior year.
While Brisbane returns, as does leading scorer Tiana Moracco, there has still been quite a bit of uncertainty. Only one other notable contributor returns to the floor this season, while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions have wreaked havoc on the Lady Trojans’ schedule.
“I have no scrimmages scheduled now. As long as I’ve coached and everything, this is really bizarre,” said Brisbane, who enters his 45th year coaching, including 25 years guiding girls and women’s basketball.
The team began its preseason workouts in late September, but after five workouts, the Lady Trojans were forced to shut down for quite some time. Right before the first scheduled practice last month, the team once again had to halt activities for a while, before finally resuming on Nov. 23.
As Brisbane noted, tentative scrimmages and exhibition games against United and Apollo-Ridge appear unlikely, while Derry Area’s first section home contest, against Highlands, has been postponed. Highlands was among the first WPIAL districts that decided to halt all athletics until 2021, but the Golden Rams may not be the last. Thus, Derry Area’s only games on the slate before Jan. 1 are road matchups against section opponent Valley on Dec. 17, and non-conference foe Springdale five days later.
While the Lady Trojans may not know when they will finally play, they have been busy honing the fundamentals. Brisbane has taken a day-to-day approach, and he’s been pleased with the effort he’s seen in practices.
“This situation does not affect any of that,” he said of his focus on improvement. “The only thing that’s being affected right now is long-range planning.”
On a team that includes just one senior, the Lady Trojans will lean heavily upon the experience of Moracco, a junior. A year ago, the standout guard paced the team by averaging 13.3 points per game, but she’ll have to take on a much larger role in 2020-21.
“I’ve already talked to her about expanding her responsibilities, not just as a scorer – she still needs to score – but she also needs to lead,” Brisbane noted.
Another junior, guard Emma Huber, saw time in every game last season. Although her scoring output was minimal as a reserve, Huber gained valuable experience that should pay dividends as she enters the starting unit this year.
Alanna Meloy did not play on the team last year, but she is likely to take on a significant role in her return to the hardwood. Also a softball player, Meloy is the only senior on the team, and that will come with expectations, according to her coach.
“Even though she didn’t play last year, that doesn’t matter. She still needs to be a leader from a senior player standpoint,” Brisbane noted.
Junior guard Abby Doperak, sophomore forward Mara Lewis, and freshman guard Rachelle Marinchek will also see key roles this season, while others from the seven-player freshman class could make an impact, as well.
Junior guard Faith Shean will also be in the mix when she returns from injury. Shean suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last season, and is expected to be cleared around the turn of the calendar.
Some of the success the Lady Trojans will have this season, though, must be attributed to the foundation set last year.
From that playoff team, five seniors graduated. Kamryn Kelly averaged more than 11 points per game, and also led the team with about nine rebounds per contest. She continued her athletic career on the softball diamond at Shenandoah University. Hannah Wedow averaged 9.1 points, and she joined the basketball team at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Other key players Danielle Mullen, Olexei Nuttall, and Sarah Aukerman also leave significant voids.
“They all contributed in a lot of different ways,” Brisbane said of the graduated players.
Their success included a playoff appearance against Freedom in the WPIAL Class 3A postseason. However, the Lady Trojans were plagued by injuries in the weeks leading up to that game, as both Moracco and Wedow were sidelined until hours before the game.
“It hurt us in our preparation for the playoff game. It was really a shame for the girls to have to end that way,” Brisbane said of his team’s 47-32 setback to finish with a record of 14-9.
Still, the returning players should benefit from that success.
“It’s really important that the sophomores and the juniors experienced those situations last year. We had some exciting games with some close games that we came out and won. The atmosphere was very good for them,” Brisbane stated.
Although the personnel has changed drastically, the team objectives have not. Brisbane has set goals of achieving a winning season, qualifying for the playoffs, and winning the section.
“If we can do any of those things, then we have a whole new set of goals that we’ll go to, as well,” he added.
In order to achieve those goals, the Lady Trojans will need to navigate a transition from Class 4A this season. Playing in Section 1, Derry Area will still have a few familiar foes, as Deer Lakes and Valley also made the move from 3A. Deer Lakes returns four starters from last year’s playoff squad, while new section opponents Knoch and Freeport Area appear to be favorites after each team won 17 games last season. Burrell and Highlands round out the section.
On a personal level for Brisbane, he is just nine wins away from 400 in his career guiding female basketball. One of his former players during his tenure at Westmoreland County Community College, Lauren Felix, will remain on staff as his lone assistant.
And while Brisbane hopes he can reach the milestone this season, he plans to continue to provide stability to a program that had three different coaches in three seasons prior to his arrival.
“I don’t think it would be very proper at all to just come and do a one and done situation. The girls definitely deserve a lot more respect than that,” he said of his decision to return. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m going to coach here for a while.”
