Derry Area couldn’t hold onto its five-point lead after eight minutes of play during an eventual 65-48 loss against Highlands in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 girls basketball.
The Lady Trojans (1-9, 1-9) also held an early 11-3 lead against Freeport Area on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 53-43 loss.
Tiana Moracco led Derry Area with 18 points. Mara Lewis contributed 12 to also end in double figures.
Derry Area held a five-point advantage, 16-11, after the first period. But hot-shooting Highlands poured in 21 to Derry Area’s eight in the second quarter for a 32-24 halftime lead.
Led by freshman Kalleigh Nerone’s game-high 19 points, Highlands finished the third quarter ahead 51-36. The Lady Rams wrapped up their 17-point win by outscoring Derry Area by two points, 14-12, in the fourth.
Julia DeSanto chipped in 16, and Jocelyn Bielak, 15, for Highlands.
Derry Area’s Emma Huber added nine, while Alanna Meloy added seven. Moracco, Huber and Meloy each made a three-pointer.
Tuesday marked the second game in a row where Derry Area held an early lead against a top team in Section 1-4A. The Lady Trojans rallied from an 18-point deficit against Freeport Area on Friday to pull within five points in the fourth quarter — eventually falling shy of a comeback with a 10-point setback.
Highlands also won the junior varsity game, 22-10.
The Lady Trojans have a week off before their next scheduled game, a 7:30 p.m. exhibition on Feb. 24 against Apollo-Ridge.
———
