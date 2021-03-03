Saltsburg overcame an early deficit and used a big third-quarter run to hand Derry Area a 55-37 home defeat in a girls basketball exhibition on Tuesday.
With a one-point halftime lead, Saltsburg, which plays in District 6, outscored Derry Area, 18-5, in the third quarter en route to its 18-point win. Derry Area fell to 3-11 overall.
Derry Area led, 13-10, with 24 minutes to play. Saltsburg scored 16 points in the second quarter to Derry Area’s 12 for a one-point halftime lead, 26-25. After extending its lead to 14 after three quarters, Saltsburg won the final quarter, 11-7.
Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 21 points. Alanna Meloy and Mara Lewis each contributed five points.
Saltsburg had three players in double digits. Ellen Plowman led the way with 18, while Abbie Dickie chipped in 15, and Makenzie Simpson had 10.
A game scheduled between Derry Area and Valley for Friday, Feb. 26 was postponed. Derry Area cruised to a 54-16 win against Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section game on Jan. 21 — one of the Lady Trojans’ three wins this season. Derry Area is 1-9 in section play.
After a two-game win streak — including lopsided triumphs against Jeannette and Ligonier Valley — Derry Area has now lost two in a row.
Derry Area suffered a 62-34 loss against Blairsville during an exhibition game last Thursday. In their two games prior, the Lady Trojans scored a 37-point win at Jeannette and followed it up with a 27-point home victory against Ligonier Valley.
——— SALTSBURG (55)
Simpson 5-0-10; Dickie 7-0-15; Hoffman 2-2-6; Plowman 5-6-18; Cindric 2-0-4; Weimer 1-0-2. Totals, 22-8(10)—55
DERRY AREA (37)
Huber 1-0-2; Moracco 8-4-21; Doperak 1-0-2; Lewis 2-1-5; Meloy 2-0-5; Bungard 1-0-2. Totals, 15-5(10)—37
Score by Quarters
Saltsburg 10 16 18 11 — 55 Derry Area 13 12 5 7 — 37
Three-point field goals: Meloy, Moracco; Plowman-2, Dickie
