Before the start of the season, the Derry Area girls’ basketball team established several goals.
One of those goals was to make the WPIAL playoffs, and the Trojans accomplished that with their victory against Shady Side Academy earlier this week.
Another goal was to post a winning record, and Derry Area secured that feat on Thursday, courtesy of the Trojans’ 68-34 WPIAL Section 3-AAA victory at home against Steel Valley.
Most of the players were unaware of their latest accomplishment until first-year head coach Gene Brisbane notified them following the lopsided win against the Ironmen. That announcement prompted a response for senior Hannah Wedow, who was a part of DA teams that combined for a record of just 18-45 the previous three campaigns.
“Hannah said, “We finally have a winning team,’” Brisbane noted. “I’m really happy for the seniors. From day one, they’ve been determined to do well, and they have.”
While all five seniors scored at least seven points each on Thursday, it was the play of sophomore Tiana Moracco, combined with stifling defense, that allowed the Trojans (9-3 section, 12-7 overall) to claim the wire-to-wire win.
Moracco posted a game-high 15 points and also affected the game with her rebounding, passing and defense.
“I thought she was selective on her shooting. I don’t think she forced anything, really,” Brisbane said of Moracco. “Besides scoring, I thought she did some other good things.”
Brisbane also praised Moracco for getting her hands in passing lanes and forcing several turnovers by Steel Valley. That was the theme for several Trojans in the early going, as Derry Area unleashed a new wrinkle that wreaked havoc for the Ironmen.
“We did come out and had a different press tonight — it was something that they hadn’t seen, and it kind of gave us a little bit of an edge right from the beginning,” Brisbane said, regarding his team’s 8-0 advantage to start the game. “We came out and played the way we should at this time of the year.”
That early surge included a pair of layups for Moracco, the second of which came off a steal, as well as buckets for Olexei Nuttall and Kamryn Kelly. A pair of converted foul shots by Steel Valley’s Kelsey Salopek snapped the run, but DA proceeded to score the next 10 points and limited the Ironmen to just five points in the quarter.
The second frame was more of the same, as the Trojans received points from all of the top six players in their rotation, while the Ironmen hit just one field goal once again. As a result, Derry Area held a 36-12 edge at the break.
Following halftime, the Trojans endured their only struggles of the contest, committing several turnovers that led to points for Steel Valley. The Ironmen (3-9, 6-13) outscored the Trojans, 6-4, in the early stages of the frame, with Salopek making a pair of layups.
That sequence prompted Brisbane to call a timeout, as he sternly lectured his squad.
“We were not doing the right thing at that point, and we weren’t giving our best effort, so we were violating two of our three rules at that moment, and they just needed to be reminded,” he said.
The Trojans responded well to that message, as Nuttall hit a jumper, Moracco stroked a three-pointer, Kelly converted an and-one opportunity, Danielle Mullen knocked down a jump shot, and Wedow connected on a three. Furthermore, Derry Area limited the Ironmen to just a pair of foul shots during the 13-2 run that sealed the outcome.
With the Derry Area lead hovering around 30 points for most of the fourth quarter, both teams primarily played reserves. For the Trojans, sparingly-used players like Emma Huber, Mara Lewis, Isabella DePalma, Abby Doperak, and Sara Bungard all played extensively. Doperak, in particular, made the most of the opportunity, as she scored six points in the quarter.
“That group, they get beat up on every day in practice. For them to come and do what they’ve done all year is very impressive,” Brisbane said.
“You don’t see a lot of kids today that are happy to just do that and be a part of the team and help the team like they do every day in practice, so for them to get a chance to get out there and score some varsity points was really great.”
In the setback, Steel Valley was led by Salopek, who netted 13 points. Kenna Williams provided eight points, but no other Ironmen player scored more than four points.
With Deer Lakes’ loss to East Allegheny on Thursday, the Trojans are alone in second, one game behind Carlynton (10-2), and one game ahead of both the Lancers (8-4, 11-7) and Wildcats (8-4, 11-8). Derry Area’s next contest is at Deer Lakes on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
——— STEEL VALLEY (34)
Tester 2-0-4; Salopek 3-7-13; Gibbs 0-4-4; Newell 0-0-0; Gongaware 1-0-3; Williams 3-0-8; Blanchard 0-0-0; Hall 1-0-2; Edmondson 0-0-0; Boehme 0-0-0; Eads 0-0-0. Totals, 10-11(20)—34
DERRY AREA (68)
Wedow 3-0-7; Nuttall 4-2-11; Mullen 3-2-8; Moracco 6-1-15; Kelly 3-3-9; Aukerman 3-1-7; Huber 0-0-0; Lewis 1-0-2; DePalma 1-0-3; Doperak 3-0-6; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 27-9(12)—68
Score by Quarters
Steel Valley 5 7 10 12 — 34 Derry Area 18 18 19 13 — 68
Three-point field goals: Moracco-2, Wedow, Nuttall, DePalma; Williams-2, Gongaware
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.