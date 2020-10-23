The Derry Area football season has come to an unfortunate end.
The district continues to experience students and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), school officials reported on Thursday. That has severely hindered safe operation of district schools and it also ended the Derry Area football season, as all activities and athletic events are canceled with remote learning set to continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
Derry Area was initially set to play its final game of the regular season tonight at Burrell in the WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference finale. But that game was initially wiped out last week because of COVID-19 concerns.
The teams agreed to play next Friday during an exhibition at Burrell, but that game is now canceled after Thursday’s announcement. Following Derry Area’s announcement, Burrell coach Shawn Liotta put out a Twitter request that the Bucs were in need of an opponent for Oct. 30, noting that they would need to host the game, as they have only had one game this year because of a new turf installation.
Derry Area finished the 2020 season under first-year coach Vince Skillings with a 2-2 conference record and a 2-3 overall mark. Skillings replaced Tim Sweeney, who went 49-18 in six seasons, while leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018.
This season, the Trojans lost their opener at home against North Catholic in lopsided fashion, but rebounded with a big 24-point win at Deer Lakes the following week. Derry Area lost the next two games, one in conference against Freeport Area and an exhibition versus Southmoreland before a big 13-point win at Valley to close out the Trojans’ season.
