The Derry Area football game has been canceled for this upcoming Friday.
Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller and head football coach Vince Skillings both confirmed to the Bulletin on Monday that the Trojans would not be playing their scheduled WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game, 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport Area.
The cancellation is a COVID-19-related cancellation. Derry Area played last week in a 49-0 home setback against Deer Lakes, but Freeport Area’s scheduled game last Friday against Apollo-Ridge was postponed because of COVID-19.
The Derry Area football team experienced three weeks of COVID-19-related cancellations last season. The Trojans were postponed against East Allegheny and then in consecutive weeks against Burrell.
The Trojans are currently 0-1 in conference play and 0-4 overall. Derry Area is scheduled to play again, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Southmoreland in an exhibition game.
