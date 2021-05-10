Plum defeated the host Derry Area boys’ volleyball team during a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 match played Friday, while Greater Latrobe split a pair of WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matches on Friday against Hempfield Area and Saturday versus Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Plum swept the Trojans, while Hempfield Area topped the Wildcats, 3-1, and Greater Latrobe rebounded with a 3-0 sweep against Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Derry Area scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-21. Greater Latrobe split the first two games against Hempfield Area, by identical 25-16 margins, before the Spartans captured the final two contests, 25-23 and 25-22 for the victory. Greater Latrobe scores against Pittsburgh Central Catholic were 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.
Derry Area played its first match since a 3-0 defeat against Plum on April 14. The Trojans fell to 0-4 in section play and 1-4 overall. They also lost section matches against Deer Lakes, 3-2, and a 3-0 sweep against Mars Area. Derry Area captured a home exhibition against DuBois Area for its lone win of the season.
Derry Area has a condensed schedule this week to close out the regular season. The Trojans travel to Mars Area, 5:30 p.m. today before hosting Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday. They travel to Gateway on Wednesday before hosting Deer Lakes and West Shamokin to close the regular season.
Gabe Carbonara paced the Trojans against Plum with seven kills, while Nick Allison and Hunter Wack contributed five kills each. Tristan Seger led the Trojans defensively with 15 digs, while Matt Rhoades dished out 22 assists.
Greater Latrobe is 5-5 overall and 4-3 in section play. The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Norwin the following night. Greater Latrobe is slated to close out the regular season on Thursday against Hempfield Area.
Frank Newill guided the Wildcats against Hempfield Area with 10 kills, while Enzo Rodi and Brennan Ward both tallied five kills. Tyler Ryan, Will Burkhard and Mike Brackney combined for six kills.
Ryan dished out 19 assists, while Dante Frescura paced the Wildcats defensively with 13 digs. Frescura also led the way with three aces. Newill, Josh Havrilla and Lorenzo Sarp each recorded six digs, while Ryan, Antonio Kantor and Rodi combined for 11 digs.
Newill and Burkhard led the way against Pittsburgh Central Catholic with six kills each, while Rodi, Ryan, Frescura, Brennan Ward and Connor Burkey combined for seven additional kills. Havrilla posted six aces, while Jacob Fiore and Tyler Nelson both chalked up three aces. Kantor, Frescura and Ben Bizzak all recorded an ace.
Ryan distributed 11 assists, while Frescura led the way defensively with nine digs. Bizzak, Havrilla, Burkhard, Kantor and Newill all recorded three digs.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team swept Hempfield Area and Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Scores against Hempfield Area, 25-14 and 25-16, while the JV Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 25-14 and 25-20.
Sam Kiesel and Isiac Waszo led the charge for the JV team against Hempfield Area with six kills each, followed by Nelson with five kills and Tyler Mondock tallied four. Havrilla also dished out 18 assists. Ruben Rojas paced the defense with six digs, supported by Havrilla, Mondock, Nelson and Jacob Elliot, all with three digs each.
Kiesel led the way against Pittsburgh Central Catholic, as well with three kills, while John Elder had two kills. Mondock, Waszo, Bryson Hill and Brooks Conway combined for four kills. Havrilla, Tyler Fetter, Mondock, Nelson, Cameron Baker, Hill, Rojas and Elliot combined for 19 points. Havrilla dished out six assists and five digs, while Kiesel contributed four digs and Elliott three.
