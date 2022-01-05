Derry Area appears to have found its next football coach.
According to the agenda for Thursday’s regular school board meeting, Derry Area appears primed to hire Michael Arone as the school’s next varsity football coach for the 2022-23 school year, at a salary as determined by the negotiated point system. Also on the agenda, directors have a motion to employ Joseph Mylant as a varsity football assistant coach for the 2022-23 school year.
The school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school audion or streamed live from a link available on the district website.
Arone is currently an associate principal at Derry Area. Arone and Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller served as “football program supervisors” for the final two football games after former coach Vince Skillings was relieved of his duties as Derry Area’s head coach with two regular-season games remaining.
Arone is a longtime assistant coach with the football program at his alma mater, Homer-Center. In his career, Arone has 20-plus years of coaching experience. When Arone was a “football program supervisor” for the final two games, he told the Bulletin that he tried to allow the coaches do their jobs and provide them with support and structure they needed from a top-down standpoint.
Now, it’s likely that he’ll be Derry Area’s next football coach.
Mylant was a previous assistant at Derry Area, and the offensive coordinator under Tim Sweeney in 2019. Mylant, a former Derry Area standout, also played football at St. Vincent College.
Derry Area went 2-5 in conference and 2-10 overall in two seasons under Skillings. Skillings replaced Sweeney, who went 49-18 in six seasons, while leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018.
Skillings, a 1977, Derry Area graduate, was a former Trojans’ football and track and field standout in the 1970s, who also played football at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
Several Derry Area School District community members expressed their support for Skillings at an October school board work session. The residents didn’t “plead for (Skillings) to have his job back,” but they questioned why he was relieved of his duties after less than two full seasons leading the program.
Residents asked the board for “an explanation for Skillings’ dismissal,” and hoped that the next coach would “receive support of the administration,” moving forward. Solicitor Ryan Cribbs said at the meeting that the school board cannot comment on personnel issues at a public board meeting.
Miller said after the final game of the season that he wanted to see the students recruit other kids into the football program at Derry Area.
“If they want to be successful, if they want to have other players on the team … in order to build success, in order to have depth, in order to have a pool of talent, they need to recruit their friends,” Miller said. “There are kids in the hallways that aren’t playing football right now. We want kids to play all sports, but for this program in particular, if the football program wants to find success, the football players need to recruit other players into the program. That’s the most effective way to build your program.”
Derry Area finished the 2021 season 0-5 in conference play and 0-9 overall. The Trojans were outscored 494-69, and they allowed 54.9 points per game, worst in the WPIAL. Derry Area, three years removed from an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game, endured its fourth winless season (2006, 2007, 2013, 2021) in 16 years.
According to updated enrollment numbers, which were released by the PIAA, Derry Area is expected to compete in Class 2A during the 2022 season. Derry Area is listed as the third-largest Class 2A school. Greater Latrobe is expected to be a Class 4A school, and Ligonier Valley is also listed in Class 2A with the second-fewest number of students in the classification.
