Add another one to the list.
The Derry Area boys’ golf team captured yet another WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 championship with a dominant 201-294 victory in the Trojans’ section finale against Yough on Tuesday at the Madison Club.
Derry Area won its third consecutive section championship in boys’ golf with an 11-1 overall record. It was also the Trojans’ fourth title in five seasons.
The Trojans won their first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. They added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in fourth seasons – the first outright title – in 2020. Derry Area’s only loss – which separated the Trojans from their second consecutive outright section title – was a heartbreaking three-stroke defeat against section co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin.
Hunter Jurica led the way on Tuesday with a 36, while Nick Thomas fired his second 39 in as many days. Ashton Beighley, Antonio Hauser and Jonathan Hugus all came in at 42, while William Hugus wasn’t far behind with a 46. Jurica, Hauser and Beighley will all compete at the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The Trojans will compete as a team in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
Also on Tuesday, the Greater Latrobe boys golf team ended its season, while the Ligonier Valley boys and Derry Area girls were also in action.
Greater Latrobe closed the season with a 210-233 win against Greensburg Salem in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 play at Hannastown Golf Club, while Ligonier Valley beat Yough and Southmoreland in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 action at the Madison Club. Additionally, the Derry Area girls fell, 220-245, against Southmoreland in section play at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Bethany Dixon led the Lady Trojans with a 55.
Greater Latrobe ended its season with a 7-7 overall record and a 7-5 mark in section play. It’s a significant improvement over the Wildcats’ 1-11 mark from last season. Greater Latrobe put together a run of four straight matches late in the season and had an outside shot at a playoff spot, but the Wildcats were eliminated last week following a loss against Penn-Trafford.
They ended their season on a high note with a win against Greensburg Salem. Sophomore P.J. Germano led the way with an even par 35, including two birdies. Owen Miele, who competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Semifinal on Monday, followed with a 5-over-40, while Alex DiBernardo shot an 8-over-43. Daylan Yeager and J.M. Krajc both shot a 46 for the Wildcats.
Sam Spigarelli and Connor Herrington both shot a 10-over-45 for Greensburg Salem, while Colten Humphrey was one stroke back with a 46. Noah Outly shot a 48, while Grant Smith and Cameron Cartti both fired a 49.
Ligonier Valley improved to 7-4 in the section and 8-4 overall with a pair of wins. The Rams beat Yough, 212-291, and they posted a 212-284 victory against Southmoreland. Yough fell to 1-8 overall, while Southmoreland dropped to 2-7.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert was the overall medalist with a 41, while Gavin McMullen and Luke Lentz both followed, one stroke back with a 42. Brody McIntosh carded a 43 and Declan McMullen contributed a 44 for the Rams.
Nick Gunther, Grant Johnston and Brianna Merdian all fired a 55 for Yough. Riley Walker shot a 61 and Jada Ford added a 65. Max Sokol shot a 54 for Yough, while Vinnie Ledbetter ended one stroke back with a 55. Bryton Montgomery shot a 65 and Nolan Davis fired a 68 for the Scotties.
Ligonier Valley faces Geibel Catholic next at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.