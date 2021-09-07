The Derry Area boys’ golf team continues to roll.
The Trojans won again, while the Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team suffered its first section loss of the season, and the Derry Area girls also fell.
Derry Area scored a 190-285 victory against Geibel during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match at Pleasant Valley, while Greater Latrobe fell by six strokes, 208-214, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match at Greensburg Country Club. The Derry Area girls also lost, 201-248, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match at Latrobe Elks.
The Derry Area boys picked up its fifth consecutive win against Geibel.
“This team continues to get better and better,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “We have been getting solid play out of the starting six. When you’re throwing out a 43, you know these athletes are playing some great golf.”
Junior Hunter Jurica was the overall low medalist with an even par 35, while classmate Antonio Hauser was one off the pace with a 1-over-par-36. Junior Ashton Beighley and senior Jonathan Hugus both came in at 39, and senior Nick Thomas fired a 41.
“I have watched this group of seniors working each year to get better and better,” Smeltzer said. “It is paying off for them now. The three of them know they have a strong supporting cast with the juniors carding low numbers. The depth that we have as a whole is pretty amazing. It’s good for our program. These kids continue to make the case for themselves that they can compete at a high level.”
Greater Latrobe fell to 2-1 in the section and 2-3 overall following the Wildcats’ narrow loss at Hempfield Area.
Alex DiBernardo and Owen Miele led the way for Greater Latrobe, both with a 6-over-41. Miele birdied a hole and recorded four pars, while DiBernardo added five pars. Daylan Yeager posted an 8-over-43, while P.J. Germano carded a 9-over-44. Jake Pavlik was one stroke back with a 45. Pavlik and Germano also registered birdies during the round.
Austin Corona and Conner Iarussi led Hempfield Area and both finished as the overall low medalist with a 4-over-39. Caleb Prola carded a 6-over-41, while Dom Vallano added a 9-over-44 and Nick Eberhardt posted a 45.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Allie Tepper led all scorers during the Lady Vikings’ victory against the Derry Area girls. Tepper carded a 46, while teammate Natalie Miller ended one stroke back with a 47. Emily Eutsey shot a 50 and Reagan Brown came in at 58.
Bethany Dixon led the Derry Area girls with a 53, while Allie Chamberlain shot a 57.
