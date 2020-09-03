Ryan Bushey led the Derry Area boys golf team to another victory on Wednesday.
Bushey took home low medalist honors as the Trojans downed Greensburg Central Catholic, 216-226, against visiting Greensburg Central Catholic at Latrobe Elks.
Weather looked to be an issue for most of the day, but the Trojans (3-0) made their way around the rain-soaked course for their third straight victory of the season.
Once again, Bushey led the charge again for Derry Area with a 39, while Hunter Jurica followed with a 41 and Ashton Beighley carded a 43. Nick Thomas shot a 45 and Bryce Baum came in at 48.
GCC’s Ben Ritenour led his team with a 43, while Daniel McMaster contributed a 44. Wade Boyle shot a 45 for the Centurions (0-1), while James Zakrzwski posted a 47. Dylan Sebek also fired a 47 for GCC.
Derry Area will meet host Mount Pleasant Area, 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Norvelt Golf Course.
Also on Wednesday, the Greater Latrobe boys golf team struggled with a 207-226 loss against Greensburg Salem during the Wildcats’ WPIAL Section 1-AAA opener at Hannastown Golf Course.
Greater Latrobe (0-2) carded 14 doubles and four triples as a team during the loss to the Golden Lions.
Senior Dom Atkinson led the charge for the Wildcats with an 8-over-par-43, while sophomore Jake Pavlik ended one stroke back with a 9-over-44. Sophomore Ben Ridilla contributed a 45, while juniors Owen Miele and Alex DiBernardo both fired a 47.
Ben Thomas paced Greensburg Salem, finishing as the overall low medalist with a 1-over-par-36. Colin Kruth and Mike Kingerski both ended with a 5-over-40, while Sean Skidmore contributed an 8-over-43. Kole Randolph also shot a 48 for the Golden Lions.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Friday against Armstrong in another section match.
