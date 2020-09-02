The Derry Area boys golf team continues to roll with a big 203-293 victory against Yough in a WPIAL Section 2-AA match held Tuesday at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
Ryan Bushey led all scorers with a 38, while Bryce Baum followed, a stroke off the pace with a 39. Hunter Jurica carded a 40, while Ashton Beighley came in with a 42. Nick Thomas also contributed a 44 for the Trojans.
Logan Cosharek led Yough with a 47, while Jack Sampson came in at 48.
The Derry Area boys will visit Mount Pleasant Area, 2:15 p.m. at Norvelt Golf Course.
