The Derry Area boys’ golf team stayed perfect, while the Greater Latrobe boys fell on the road.
The Trojans posted a 10-stroke victory against Mount Pleasant Area, 227-237, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match at Norvelt Golf Club, while Greater Latrobe lost in WPIAL Section 1-AAA action against Armstrong, 207-216, at Kittanning Country Club.
Derry Area upped its record to 5-0 following the win against Mount Pleasant Area to sit atop the Section 2-AA standings. Ryan Bushey shot a 39 to lead all scorers, while Bryce Baum followed for the Trojans with a 46. Hunter Jurica and Nick Thomas both fired a 47, while Jonathan Hugus shot a 48.
Carson Kirshner led Mount Pleasant Area with a 41, while Jon Wagner followed at 43. Colin Hayes fired a 47, Dylan Pawlak came in at 49 and Ben Fisher shot a 57 for the Vikings.
Senior Dom Atkinson and sophomore Ben Ridilla led Greater Latrobe against Armstrong, both shooting a 6-over-par-41. Junior Owen Miele ended one stroke back at 7-over-42, while sophomore Jake Pavlik fired a 44. Junior Alex DiBernardo also shot a 48 for the Wildcats.
Noah Oliver and Anthony Lobb led Armstrong, both with a 4-over-par-39, while Maddox Rearic followed with a 7-over-42. Zane Lasher shot a 43 and Lucas Gawlinski contributed a 44 for the Riverhawks.
Greater Latrobe will host Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Latrobe Country Club. Derry Area welcomes Geibel Catholic 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Latrobe Elks to mark the halfway point of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.