The Derry Area boys’ golf and Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis teams will be in playoff action today.
The Derry Area boys’ golfers will take part in today’s WPIAL Class 2A championship match at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver Township, while the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team hosts Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m. today during the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
Derry Area advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A championship for the second consecutive season after finishing as one of the top three teams during Monday’s WPIAL Class 2A Team Semifinal at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown.
The Trojans finished second — behind only defending district champion Sewickley Academy — in Monday’s semifinal. Derry Area will be pitted against Sewickley Academy, Carmichaels, Quaker Valley, Neshannock and Ellwood City in the title match. The Trojans, who earned 11 wins for their third section championship in four years, finished as the fifth-place team in Class 2A last season.
The golf team’s status was in question after Derry Area administrators received notification on Monday that five school district personnel tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), which immediately postponed activities and athletic events through Sunday.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals following a 5-0 rout of West Allegheny in Tuesday’s opening round contest at Greater Latrobe. The Lady Wildcats, who captured the Section 1-AAA championship, are a perfect 11-0 this season.
Shady Side Academy also swept its first-round opponent, Norwin, on Tuesday. Its program has a storied history, including four WPIAL team championships, most recently in 2010. The teams didn’t play one another during the regular season, but Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer defeated Shady Side Academy’s Renee Long and Maya Leyzarovich, 10-1, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship.
Greater Latrobe is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons. Greater Latrobe last reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals in 2005 when the Lady Wildcats captured the district championship and fell in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
The Greater Latrobe-Shady Side Academy winner will face Peters Township or North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. Greater Latrobe defeated North Allegheny, 4-1, in this year’s season opener. Shady Side Academy edged out Greater Latrobe, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the 2018 WPIAL Class 3A team championships. This year’s WPIAL Class 3A semifinals are slated for Monday, while the district championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.
With the PIAA reducing its tournament for the team competition, only the WPIAL champion will advance to the state bracket, as opposed to the top three teams in previous years.
