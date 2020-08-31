The Derry Area boys golf team danced around the rain drops for a 208-220 victory against host Southmoreland during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match played on Friday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
It rained in the Latrobe area on Friday, but Derry Area (2-0) and Southmoreland (0-2) were able to get their match in, despite dark storm clouds looming.
Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica led all scorers with a 1-over-par 36. The Trojans scored a 12-stroke victory, but Derry Area trailed by six after the first grouping finished. Ryan Bushey (39) lost his individual match against Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple (40), while Bryce Baum (46) fell to Southmoreland’s Ben Zimmerman (41), creating the six-stroke margin.
The Trojans rallied for the victory, as Jurica ended with his 36, defeating Tyler Rollinson, who carded a 46. Ashton Beighley also shot a 41 for the Trojans, besting Austin Goehring, who fired a 46, while Derry Area’s Nick Thomas fired a 45, edging out Max Sokal’s 48.
Derry Area will host Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. today at Latrobe Elks Golf Club in a section match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.