As the 2020 season progresses, the Derry Area golf teams find themselves in very different situations. The Trojans boys notched five straight wins to begin the season, and they seek another section title. The girls, meanwhile, recorded their first win on Wednesday, and with players gaining valuable experience, they eye improvement for the years to come.
The boys are led by senior Ryan Bushey, a multi-year starter who has averaged around 38 strokes per round this season. Bushey, who was instrumental along with his older brother Aidan on last season’s section championship team, lowered his average by approximately two strokes over the past year. Although Ryan may not join his brother in pursuing golf in college (Aidan recently joined the team at California University of Pennsylvania), he’s the anchor for the Trojans as the only senior in the usual lineup.
He’s joined by a pair of sophomores in the second and third spots — Hunter Jurica and Ashton Beighley. Jurica has elevated his play this year, as he’s typically carded around 40.
“He’s hungry, and he’s not satisfied shooting over 40,” said Derry Area head coach Tracey Smeltzer, who is in her eighth year guiding the programs.
Two juniors, Nick Thomas and Bryce Baum, fill out the fourth and fifth spots, while twin juniors William and Jonathan Hugus have battled for the sixth and final spot in the lineup.
Smeltzer noted that Derry Area has other capable golfers, such as sophomores Antonio Hauser, who is working his way back to form after a slow start, and Owen Hammers, along with senior Michael Shumaker and sophomore Chase Sheffler.
In previous years, the Trojans utilized two additional golfers for competitions, but with restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, only the starting six have been traveling with the team.
“You give that seventh and eighth player an opportunity to get course time and get practice playing against an opponent. The opportunities for a lot of these kids aren’t there like they normally would be,” Smeltzer explained.
Derry Area boys opened its season with an impressive road victory against new section opponent Ligonier Valley, 208-211. The Trojans followed up with wins against Southmoreland, Yough, and Greensburg Central Catholic, and then fortified their section title hopes with another significant road triumph, 227-237, at Mount Pleasant Area.
While Ligonier Valley’s debut season in the WPIAL added another quality opponent to Class AA Section 2, Frazier left the section. With Geibel Catholic also in the mix, the section features several nearby rivals.
“In terms of travel, this section is really nice. It’s nice having that backyard rival,” Smeltzer said of Ligonier Valley’s inclusion.
While the Rams and Vikings appear to be the top challengers for section supremacy, the Trojans will host both of those teams later in the campaign at Latrobe Elks.
“I personally feel (it) is probably the toughest course in our section, just based on the tightness of the fairways, the speed of the greens; this time of the year, the rough gets a little thick,” Smeltzer said of the Trojans’ home course.
“We’re going to go into the second half of the season in really good shape, in terms of our record and what we could end up doing at the end of the season.”
If that comes to fruition, the Trojans will capture their third section crown in the past four years, and Bushey and Shumaker will become the first boys to be part of three championships squads at Derry Area.
Conversely, the girls team has focused on improvement for a group that lacks experience. While Derry Area has a strong senior in Gianna Copelli, the rest of the lineup consists of underclassmen who are still learning the sport.
Sophomores Bethany Dixon and Ariella Eisworth represent the second and third spots on the team, while freshmen Allie Chamberlain and Cameron Smith have battled expected growing pains.
“Unfortunately, as is the case a lot of the time, they just took up golfing, so it’s a learning process,” Smeltzer said of the freshmen duo. “I think that they’re going to contribute late in the season, a little more than maybe they are now.”
Likewise, junior Grace Morcheid is a second-year player who continues to hone her game.
As a result, the Lady Trojans dropped their first four matches, including a six-stroke setback to Ligonier Valley.
The rest of Class AA Section 1 consists of Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, and defending PIAA Champion Greensburg Central Catholic. With several of their top players back in the fold, the Lady Centurions are expected to be elite once again.
“I think all of the other schools, including us, realize they’re the team to beat,” Smeltzer said of GCC.
The Derry Area boys begin the second half of their section slate on Monday, while the girls open the back half of the schedule on Tuesday. The Derry Area boys will also be in action, 3 p.m. today against Geibel Catholic at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
