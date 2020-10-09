The playoffs begin next week for the Derry Area boys golf and Greater Latrobe girls tennis teams.
The Derry Area boys golf team will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championships on Monday at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown, while the Lady Wildcats take part in the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
The Trojans are in a bracket with Burrell, Carmichaels, Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Oaks, Northgate, Sewickley Academy, South Park and Waynesburg Central. The opposite side of the bracket includes Ellwood City, Hopewell Area, Neshannock, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, Serra Catholic, Shenango and South Side Beaver.
The top three teams from each site will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championship, which is scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club.
Derry Area advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A championship last season where the Trojans finished fifth in the district. Derry Area was the third-place team in last season’s semifinal behind North Catholic and Quaker Valley, and the Trojans finished fifth in Class 2A, ahead of Riverside, as Sewickley Academy captured the team championship.
This season, the Derry Area boys earned 11 wins for its third section championship in four years. The streak started in 2017 when Derry Area won the first section title in golf since 1974, the lone championship at the time. The Trojans added to it with another section title in 2019 and a third in four years — an outright title — this season.
The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team will compete in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs next week. The run starts with the Class 3A opening round, 3 p.m. Tuesday at home against West Allegheny. A win advances Greater Latrobe to the quarterfinals against Shady Side Academy or Norwin, 3 p.m. Thursday. The district semifinals are set for Monday, Oct. 19 and the WPIAL Class 3A Team Championship is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Greater Latrobe captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA championship with a perfect 8-0 record and an unblemished 10-0 overall mark. Greater Latrobe reached the team playoffs for the sixth straight season this year. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the last 16 seasons, and they seek their third straight trip to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Last season, Greater Latrobe defeated Thomas Jefferson in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe defeated North Allegheny, 4-1, in this year’s season-opener.
The Lady Wildcats seek their third WPIAL Team Championship in program history, and the first since 2005.
