It will be a night of playoff basketball for Derry Area at Fox Chapel High School.
The Derry Area boys and girls will both be in playoff action today.
The No. 6-seeded Derry Area girls start the night off with a first-round game in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at 6:30 p.m. against Freedom Area. The DA boys, seeded No. 11, are in the 8 p.m. nightcap against No. 6 Belle Vernon Area, also in a first-round matchup.
The Derry Area boys are in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight season under second-year coach Tom Esposito. The Trojans suffered a 59-45 first-round defeat against Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs last season. It was the first time the Trojans had reached the playoffs since the 2007-08 season.
Derry Area claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in its section. The Trojans are 7-15 overall and went 4-6 in Class 4A Section 1 play. Belle Vernon Area enters the playoffs with a 16-6 overall record while also going 8-2 in WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 play.
The Leopards finished as the runners-up in their section behind Uniontown.
If the Trojans beat Belle Vernon Area, they will face No. 3-seeded Quaker Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined. Quaker Valley shared the Class 4A Section 2 championship with Blackhawk.
The DA girls are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Lady Trojans captured the section championship under Rich Zemba. Since then, Derry Area has had four different coaches in the last four seasons, including current first-year coach Gene Brisbane.
The Lady Trojans finished the regular season with a 14-8 overall record and an 11-3 section mark, good for second place behind Carlynton. Derry Area could see section rival Carlynton again in the playoffs as the winner of Wednesday’s game between the Lady Trojans and Freedom Area will face the Lady Cougars on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Freedom Area finished with a 14-8 regular-season record and an 8-6 section mark. The Lady Bulldogs are the fourth-place finisher out of Section 1.
Also for the Lady Trojans, the status of Tiana Moracco and Hannah Wedow, two of the team’s leading scorers, is in question heading into today’s game.
Wedow is battling a knee injury while Moracco left in the second quarter of a Feb. 5 home game against Apollo-Ridge with an arm injury. Moracco leads Derry Area, averaging 14.5 points per game, while Wedow averages 9.3 points per contest.
Derry Area’s last girls’ basketball playoff win came during the 2007-08 season when the Lady Trojans defeated Keystone Oaks, 48-42, in a preliminary-round game. They lost a first-round game, 45-42, against Indiana Area, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs that year.
Also, the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team has its opponent for an upcoming playoff game.
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley will host No. 8 Cambria Heights, on Friday (7 p.m.) in a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal-round game. Cambria Heights (11-12) defeated No. 9 Philipsburg-Osceola, 60-49, during a first-round game in the District 6 playoffs on Tuesday.
If the Rams (21-2) win on Friday, they advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against either No. 4 West Shamokin (17-5) or No. 5 Penns Valley (14-8) at a site and time to be determined.
The District 6 Class 3A championship game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. On the other side of the bracket, Westmont-Hilltop (18-4) is the No. 2 seed while defending district champion Richland (14-7) is seeded No. 3.
The top four teams qualify for the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs that begin on Saturday, March 7.
Last year, Ligonier Valley advanced to the District 6 Class 3A championship game for the second straight season, but the Rams fell, 68-64, in overtime against then top-seeded Richland. The Rams eventually lost in the opening round of the state playoffs, 84-68, against Beaver Falls, the No. 5 team out of the WPIAL.
A year earlier, Ligonier Valley captured its first District 6 boys’ basketball championship in program history with a four-point win. It was Ligonier Valley’s first appearance in a district title basketball game in 31 years.
Ligonier Valley enters this year’s district playoffs on an 18-game winning streak. The Rams’ last loss came two months ago in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Earlier this month, Ligonier Valley captured its third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference championship, defeating Homer-Center in the title game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
