The Derry Area boys and Greensburg Central Catholic girls came away with golf victories, while the Greater Latrobe boys fell in a section match.
The Derry Area boys downed Geibel, 199-310, in WPIAL Section 2-AA action at Latrobe Elks Golf Course, while the GCC girls beat Mount Pleasant Area, 153-205, in Section 1-AA at Luke’s Links. Norwin also defeated the Greater Latrobe boys golf team, 192-223, in a Section 1-AAA match at Youghiogheny Country Club.
The Derry Area boys hadn’t played in a week, but the Trojans responded with their lowest score of the season with a 199 versus Geibel.
Derry Area senior Ryan Bushey was the overall low medalist with a 38, while sophomore Hunter Jurica ended one stroke back at 39. Junior Bryce Baum carded a 40, while classmates Nick Thomas and Jonathan Hugus both came in with a 41, as the Trojans stayed perfect at the halfway mark in section play.
William Swartz shot a 54 to lead Geibel, while Evan Bower came in two strokes back with a 56.
Derry Area will host Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m. Monday at Champion Lakes. Derry Area edged out Ligonier Valley earlier in the season by three strokes.
Jake Pavlik led the Greater Latrobe (1-5, 1-6) boys with a 7-over-par-43 against Norwin. Dom Atkinson and Alex DiBernardo both finished one stroke back with an 8-over-44, while Owen Miele and Logan Byrd both contributed a 46. Miele and Pavlik both finished with four pars.
Norwin’s Logan Divald and Sal Cerilli tied for overall low medalist honors, both with an even-par 36. Trent Kablach shot a 2-over-par-38 and Noah Montanez fired a 4-over-40. Ronnie Howard and Nate Graham both finished with a 6-over-42 for the Knights.
Greater Latrobe will host Hempfield Area, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a section match at Latrobe Country Club.
Ella Zambruno shot a 2-under-par-31 to lead the GCC girls to victory against Mount Pleasant Area. Sister Meghan Zambruno fired a 36, while Natalie Miller led Mount Pleasant Area with a 44.
