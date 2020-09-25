The Derry Area boys and Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf teams made history on Thursday.
The Trojans defeated Geibel, 200-239, during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, while Greensburg Central Catholic downed Mount Pleasant Area, 152-211, in Section 1-AA play. Also on Thursday, the Greater Latrobe boys suffered a 187-220 defeat against Penn-Trafford in Section 1-AAA action at Manor Valley Golf Club, while the Derry Area girls edged out Southmoreland, 205-209, during a Section 1-AA match.
The Derry Area boys sit atop Section 2-AA with a 10-1 record following the Trojans’ win against Geibel.
Ryan Bushey and Hunter Jurica fired off a pair of 38’s to lead the Trojans, while Ashton Beighley was just one stroke behind at 39. Antonio Hauser contributed a 41, while William Hugus rounded out the scoring with a 44.
The victory secured a second consecutive section championship for Derry Area, but for the first time, the Trojans are not sharing the title. Bushey is believed to be the first player in Derry Area golf history to win three section championships, in 2017, ’19 and 2020.
The Trojans finished as one of the top five teams in the WPIAL during last year’s district championship. Derry Area also shred the section title, its second in three years last season, joining the 2017 team, and second in boys’ golf since 1974. Now, the Trojans have three section titles in four years.
Bushey, who averages a 38, has led the charge, as Derry Area has endured a difficult week that has included the WPIAL Individual Qualifier – an 18-hole tournament to open the week – followed by four days of matches, including a key showdown with Mount Pleasant Area on Wednesday.
Derry Area meets Southmoreland, 3 p.m. Friday at Latrobe Elks.
The GCC girls golf team completed section play with a perfect 10-0 record, following its win against Mount Pleasant Area.
Meghan Zambruno fired a 3-under-par-34 to lead the Lady Centurions, while Angie Dewicki and Ella Zambruno both carded a 39. Izzy Aginer was one stroke back with a 40. Four members of the Lady Centurions – the Zambruno sisters, Dewicki and Aigner – will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match next week. Meghan Zambruno, the section champion, placed third in the WPIAL and fifth in the state individually last season, while Ella Zambruno ended runner-up in the district championship.
Natalie Miller led Mount Pleasant Area with a 43, while Ali Tepper followed with a 47. Nicole Shinsky contributed a 60 and Emily Eutsey finished one stroke back at 61.
Dom Atkinson led Greater Latrobe with a 5-over-par-41 during the Wildcats’ setback against Penn-Trafford. Jake Pavlik contributed a 6-over-42, while Owen Miele fired a 7-over-43. Alex DiBernardo shot an 8-over-44, while Logan Byrd and Ben Ridilla both carded a 50.
Atkinson, Miele and DiBernardo all ended respective rounds with birdies. Pavlik contributed five pars and Atkinson three for the Wildcats.
Chase Crissman led Penn-Trafford with a 1-under-par-35, while Nick Turowski and Patrick Driscoll weren’t far back, both with a 1-over-37. Josh Kapcin shot a 2-over-38 and Cole Kaminski fired a 4-over-40 for the Warriros.
Greater Latrobe (1-10, 1-11) will conclude its season Monday when the Wildcats host Indiana Area.
Bethany Dixon led all scorers with a 43, as the Derry Area girls’ golf team narrowly defeated Southmoreland by four strokes. Gianna Copelli was right behind with a 44, as the Lady Trojans scored their first victory of the season.
The Lady Trojans are a young team with Copelli as the lone senior, and match-to-match improvement, which paid off with their first win on Thursday. Freshman Allie Chamberlain also fired a 57 for the Lady Trojans.
