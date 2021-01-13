The Derry Area boys’ basketball team led Deer Lakes after the first quarter on Tuesday, and were well within striking distance at halftime, but the Trojans struggled in the second half.
Derry Area held a four-point lead with three quarters remaining, but eventually fell, 52-32, at Deer Lakes in its season and WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 opener.
The Trojans (0-1, 0-1) led, 10-6, after the first quarter, but Deer Lakes outscored Derry Area, 10-3, in the second to take a three-point advantage at halftime.
The Lancers (1-0, 1-0) then scored 36 second-half points to Derry Area’s 19 during their 20-point victory.
Ryan Bushey led Derry Area with 13 points, including a trey. Sam Jones notched six points and seven rebounds. Nick Detore contributed six points, while Tyson Webb added two and four steals.
Deer Lake’s Lucas Tigilo led all scorers with 18. Michael Butler and Armand Karpuzzi each had 12 a piece.
Tuesday night’s game was Derry Area’s first of the 2020-21 season following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom’s Wolf’s three-week shutdown of winter sports aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Derry Area hosts Burrell (1-2, 0-1) in another WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup, 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The Trojans are seeking a third consecutive trip to the district playoffs. Last season, Derry Area qualified as a No. 11 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs as the fourth-place team out of Section 1, with a 7-15 record overall and 4-6 in section play. Last year’s team suffered a first-round 65-44 defeat against Belle-Vernon Area.
In the 2018-19 season, the Trojans fell, 59-45, to Blackhawk, also in the first round of the district playoffs.
——— DERRY AREA (32)
Webb 1-0-2; Bushey 5-2-13; Ulery 0-1-1; Jones 2-2-6; Detore 2-0-6; Hudson 0-4-4; Watson 0-0-0. Totals, 10-9(12)—32
DEER LAKES (52)
Tigilo 6-2-18; Butler 5-0-12; Karpuzzi 4-4-12; Brannigan 2-2-6; Zalus 2-0-4. Totals, 19-8(12)—52
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 3 10 9 — 32 Deer Lakes 6 10 17 19 — 52
Three-point field goals: Detore-2, Bushey; Tigilo-4, Butler-2
