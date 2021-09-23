The Derry Area boys’ golf team and Greensburg Central Catholic remain neck-and-neck for the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 championship.
Derry Area won again, this time topping Mount Pleasant Area, 210-239, during a section match on Wednesday at Latrobe Elks.
The Trojans moved to 8-1 overall and they remain tied with GCC at the top of the section. Derry Area is still perfect on its home course at Latrobe Elks. Last week, the Trojans suffered their first section loss of the season by three strokes at Mount Odin against Greensburg Central Catholic. Earlier this season, Derry Area posted a comfortable 17-stroke home win against the Centurions.
Hunter Jurica led the charge for the Trojans on Wednesday with a 37. Ashton Beighley came in with a 40, while Owen Hammers and Nick Thomas both carded a 44. Antonio Hauser was one stroke behind at 45.
Three Trojans – Beighley, Jurica and Hauser – qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Championship at Allegheny Country Club. Jurica tied for the low score with a 77 during the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 Qualifier earlier this week.
Lucas Shaulis led Mount Pleasant Area with a 45, while Aydan Gross and Ryan Karfelt both ended three strokes back at 48. Cole Surma and Brenton George both closed the round with a 49.
Derry Area is back in action, 3 p.m. today against Geibel Catholic at Latrobe Elks.
