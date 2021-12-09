Coming off a historic year in which the Derry Area boys basketball team captured its first-ever playoff win in school history, the Trojans return just one starter from last year’s senior-laden squad.
Derry Area finished with a 6-7 overall record in the 2020-21 season, collecting the program’s first playoff win with a 64-39 victory against Southmoreland in the WPIAL Class 4A preliminary round, before falling to Quaker Valley in the next round.
Despite losing four starters and eight seniors to graduation, Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito has reasons to be optimistic about this year’s young squad which returns just one starter — senior Tyson Webb.
“I think this is the most unselfish team that we’ve had in the past four years,” Esposito said. “This team is so fun to coach.”
Esposito said the Trojans have been working hard in the offseason, as some members of the team began to hit the gym just a month after their 64-35 defeat against Quaker Valley in the first-round of the WPIAL playoffs. In that respect, Esposito said the term “young team” wears off as each day goes along this season.
“Fortunately, we had an offseason that we didn’t have for the past two years because of (COVID-19), and it was a good offseason.” Esposito said. “In fact, we were back in the gym with Tyson Webb probably less than a month after we lost to Quaker Valley. He was the only player that didn’t play a spring sport.”
Lacking experience at the varsity level, the Trojans spent the summer months concentrating on skill development. Esposito said improving each player’s basketball IQ has been a focal point this offseason, as well.
“It’s a growing process and that’s how we have to approach every day,” Esposito said. “We have to grow in every phase of the game, obviously. We have to mature, and we have to increase our basketball IQ to the point where our guys get more comfortable with the ebb and flow of the game.”
The Trojans feature just two seniors on this year’s roster, Webb and Jake Watson. Both players have stepped into leadership roles after the departure of last year’s senior class.
“Tyson is becoming more of a vocal leader,” Esposito said. “But just the way Tyson goes at it at practice, he leads by example. … And Jake gives us everything he has. The guys are feeding off of Jake and Tyson.”
Junior Gabe Carbonara, who averaged 5.2 points per game last year, also returns for the Trojans this season. Ashton Beighley, Ethan Frye, and Coby Tabita comprise the rest of the team’s juniors.
Last year, Webb was the team’s third leading scorer at 6.2 points per game. Ryan Bushey led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, while Sam Jones followed with a 10.7 average.
In addition to Beighley and Frye, sophomores Brady Angus, Ahmad Ward, Nathan Papuga and Colin Bush are poised to be varsity contributors this season. John Wasnick is Derry Area’s lone freshman on the roster.
Derry Area’s perimeter shooting last year primarily came through Bushey, Nick Detore, and Josh Ulery. Now, Esposito will look to Papuga to fill that role from behind the arc.
“He is a very good shooter, and he has improved defensively,” Esposito said. “He actually improved a lot going downhill attacking the basket.”
Additionally, Esposito highlighted Angus as a “spark plug on defense.”
“His basketball intelligence is very high,” Esposito said of Angus. “He understands the game. He’s like a quarterback out there.”
Esposito wants to keep things simple this season, both offensively and defensively.
“Each practice we need not so much game plan for our opponent — we will, obviously — but we’re changing up our approach to the fact that we need to worry about us and improving every day,” Esposito said.
This year the Trojans will likely face some challenges underneath the basket, especially after graduating Jones and Grant Hudson, both 6-foot-5 forwards. Forwards Frye and Bush, both 6-foot-3, will look to use their size and muscle to help the Trojans inside the paint.
With a smaller roster — both in number and physical size — the Trojans are trying to develop in order to compete with teams up and down the floor for 32 minutes.
“It’s going to present a challenge when we play bigger teams, but that’s why we changed our philosophy offensively and defensively this year,” Esposito said. “We want to try to get teams up and down the court quickly. We can’t be a team that just gets back and plays a half court defense.”
Esposito and the Trojans are seeking a fourth consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance. However, Esposito said his team needs to be both realistic and optimistic with their goals and expectations this season.
“I think every team in any sport at the beginning of the season the goal in mind is to get into the playoffs,” he said. “But that’s months away, and we are far away from that right now.”
Esposito also expects to face tough competition in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1. The Trojans went 5-4 in the section last season, placing third behind section title winner North Catholic and runner-up Deer Lakes. North Catholic went 18-5 last year as WPIAL silver medalists. Rounding out Section 1-4A are Knoch, Burrell, Freeport and Keystone Oaks.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge every night in our section,” Esposito said. “All I ask of my teams any year is to play as hard as you can, compete, and have fun. And good things usually happen when you work hard and compete, and that’s been proven over the last three years.”
However, the fourth-year head coach is aware that this group of Trojans are capable of surprising teams.
“On any given night. That’s sports. And that’s our goal,” he said.
The Trojans open their season against Kiski Area in a non-conference matchup at the Burrell Tip-Off Tournament, 3:30 p.m. Friday. They play again on Saturday in the tournament’s championship or consolation game. Derry Area is scheduled to host Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.