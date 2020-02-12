The WPIAL playoff matchups are set for the Derry Area basketball teams, and they will play a doubleheader at Fox Chapel High School in next weeks’ first round.
As runners-up in Section 3, the Lady Trojans (14-8 overall, 11-3 section) are the No. 6 seed for the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. They will face Section 1 fourth-place finisher Freedom Area (14-8, 8-6) at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday (Feb. 19).
The winner gets No. 3 seed Carlynton (14-8), which finished ahead of Derry Area in Section 3 and received a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 22 at a site and time to be determined.
Then, at 8 p.m. next Wednesday (Feb. 19), the DA boys — the fourth-place team in Section 1 at 4-6 (7-14 overall) and seeded No. 11 in Class 4A — go up against No. 6 seed Belle Vernon Area, second place in Section 3 at 8-2 (16-6 overall), also at Fox Chapel.
No. 3 seed Quaker Valley, the Section 2 co-champion at 9-3 (17-5 overall), awaits the winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 22 at a site and time to be determined.
