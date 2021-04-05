Derry Area baseball head coach John Flickinger is entering his 10th season at the helm of the program, and his 22nd year overall as a coach for the Trojans. Prior to coaching, he was a standout player for the Trojans who helped guide Derry Area to a section title in his senior campaign in 1992.
That marked the last time the Trojans claimed a section title, and the current group of seniors is eager to change that.
“They’re sick and tired of seeing that ’92 (banner) up there. It’s been too long,” Flickinger revealed. “They want to win a section title. They told me a couple of years ago that that’s what they’re shooting for.”
Originally, the group aimed to take first in the section in 2020, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the cancellation of the season before it even began. The Trojans graduated just one player from a year ago, however, and with an experienced 10-player senior class leading the way, Derry Area has high aspirations for 2021.
“We have a group that’s kind of played together since middle school. The seniors are kind of paving the way, especially the ones that have been starting with the program since their freshman and sophomore years,” Flickinger added.
Those familiar names include Josh Ulery, Ryan Bushey, Matt McDowell, Sam Jones, and Nick Detore.
Ulery, who is committed to continue on the diamond at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, will start at shortstop. He led the Trojans with a .331 batting average in section play two seasons ago. Bushey, who batted .288 in 2019, will play at second primarily, but he will shift to shortstop when Ulery is pitching. Like Ulery, he’s also likely to play baseball at the college level next year. McDowell will start in center field, and his range makes him special defensively.
“We call him the ballhawk. He catches everything,” Flickinger noted.
Jones is expected to start in right field, while Detore may shift between the outfield and second base.
Among the junior class, Brayden Mickinac and Ryan Hood are both going to play key roles after starting as freshmen. Mickinac will fill the vacant spot at catcher after the graduation of Austin Siko, while Hood will play first base. Classmates Lucas Ray and Nick Thomas are expected to start at third base and in left field, respectively, while Noah Cymmerman, a heavyweight wrestler, will also see innings behind the dish.
While the Trojans boast experience all around the diamond, it’s the pitching staff that could be the strength of the team this season. Flickinger believes he has an impressive quartet of pitchers in Ulery, Detore, Hood, and senior Paul Koontz, as well as several other options who can succeed when called upon.
“You never have enough arms, and our pitching staff is deeper than really it’s ever been,” he said. “We actually have four guys who can legitimately pitch and know how to pitch.”
Ulery was the most effective hurler for Derry Area in 2019, and his stamina is among his best attributes. Koontz, who also pitched well two years ago and led the team with 46 strikeouts in 42 innings, is recovering nicely from a knee injury sustained during football season, and he’s expected to be back at full capacity for the start of the campaign. Detore is best known as a strike thrower, and he has an unflappable mindset. Hood, meanwhile, has not previously pitched at the varsity level, but he has the ability to become the ace. With an imposing frame at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Hood’s fastball has been clocked in the upper 80s consistently, and he’s touched 90 miles per hour.
“He has really good stuff, and he’s kind of intimidating up there,” Flickinger stated.
He was limited as a freshman because of arm problems, but in the Trojans scrimmage against Southmoreland, he retired all six batters he faced, and the Scotties’ hitters made contact against him just once — on a foul ball.
Additionally, Bushey and McDowell will likely see some time on the mound, and freshman Nate Papuga could also factor in, as he’s impressed thus far.
Derry Area’s roster will feature 30 players this season, a notable increase from previous seasons that has resulted from the feeder system in the district.
“It’s a bigger number than I’ve had in a long time. We have 30 guys who are good ball players. They aren’t just kids who are out for the team,” Flickinger noted. “I attribute it to our middle school program that has really flourished since we got it back started again six or seven years ago.”
The Trojans will compete in Class 3A Section 3, along with Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant Area, and Valley. Flickinger called it a gritty section, and while he’s not particularly familiar with Valley and East Allegheny, he lauded the talented coaches throughout the section.
Two years ago, Mount Pleasant Area scored a playoff win in 4A, while Deer Lakes qualified for the postseason in 3A.
Regardless of the opposition, however, Flickinger believes his team’s lofty aspiration of a section title is possible if they play to their potential.
“We definitely have the tools, one through nine, and through the infield and on the mound, to do that,” he said.
Derry Area begins its season on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Trojans will play a two-game section set, starting Tuesday at Valley before they host the Vikings the following day.
