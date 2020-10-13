Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller figured the Trojans would be affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at some point during the fall sports season.
That didn’t make it any easier to accept when Derry Area administrators received notification on Monday that five school district personnel tested positive for COVID-19. That immediately postponed all activities and athletic events through Sunday.
“I think we all thought it was inevitable that at some point we were going to experience some sort of COVID disruption,” Miller said. “Though, as our season progressed, we thought we might be able to close out without any issues. This one snuck up on us.”
The WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Conference home football game between Derry Area and visiting East Allegheny on Friday is currently postponed. Last week, the Trojans picked up a 19-6 victory at Valley, improving to 2-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall.
Additional postponements include Derry Area girls’ volleyball games at home on Tuesday (Steel Valley) and Thursday at Valley, along with boys’ soccer at Leechburg on Wednesday and home against Jeannette the following day.
Miller called the game against East Allegheny the most challenging to reschedule.
“I’m not sure where (East Allegheny) would fit in,” Miller said. “Unless Burrell cancels the week after, and someone cancels on (East Allegheny), I don’t see where that game is going to fit in. It will likely end up as a no contest.”
Another question is the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ golf team championship scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver Township. The Trojans advanced to the district title match for the second consecutive season.
Miller said that district administrators plan to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss competing in the WPIAL Class 2A golf championship.
“Our kids have progressed through the season,” Miller said. “They’ve put in the work, they’ve put in the time and have achieved enough to qualify for the WPIAL tournament. We have to look at the contact tracing and assess if those kids can participate in accordance with the health and safety plan.”
Miller said that he saw the coronavirus cases climbing prior to the start of the fall sports season. He was still hopeful the Trojans could finish their respective seasons without incident.
“When sports resumed on August 24, I thought we were probably only three-to-five weeks away from some type of COVID disruption, whether an opposing school canceling on us, or us canceling on another school,” Miller said. “But, as the weeks went by, and we didn’t have any issues, I thought maybe we’d make it to the end. I was hopeful, but we got tripped up with a few weeks left in the fall sports season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.