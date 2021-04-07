D.P. Harris returning to SVC as senior director of development for athletic advancement

St. Vincent College is a special place for former men’s basketball head coach D.P. Harris.
After two years away from the college, Harris is returning to SVC in the position of senior director of development for athletic advancement, according to Jim Berger, the college’s associate director of marketing and communications for public relations.
“He has been part of the community here at St. Vincent for many years and we are glad to be welcoming back to the college in this role,” Berger said.
Harris spent 16 years as head coach of SVC’s men’s basketball team. Stepping down from the helm in 2019, Harris took a head coach position at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida. On Monday, St. Thomas announced that Harris resigned from his positions as head men’s basketball coach, as well as assistant athletic director.
“D.P. Harris did a nice job with STU basketball by getting to the conference tournament title game the last two years,” wrote Bill Rychel, St. Thomas’ director of athletics, in an email to the Bulletin.
While at SVC, Harris amassed more than 300 wins as head coach, with a record of 318-126. He led the Bearcats to the NCAA Division III Tournament four times, earning four consecutive conference titles from 2013-16. He also earned two trips to the NAIA Sweet 16 as head coach.
“I carried St. Vincent with me every single day when I was in St. Thomas,” Harris said. “There wasn’t a day that didn’t go by when I didn’t think about good old Latrobe. It will always be that special place for me.”
Harris also coached seven All-American honorees and several players who have gone on to play professionally overseas — most recently Dillon Stith and Isaac Turner, who currently play in Australia.
St. Thomas University will conduct a nationwide search for the next head men’s basketball coach. Assistant coach Sean Kett — a former SVC standout — has been named the interim head coach, according to the school’s athletics website. Named All-PAC First Team after his senior year at SVC, Kett finished his Bearcat career with 971 points.
“Sean Kett has done a spectacular job as assistant coach and ran many of the administrative duties a head coach would, which is why we placed him in the interim position, and encouraged him to apply, as we search for a new head coach,” wrote Rychel.
Added Harris: “I think that’s awesome, Kett was a great player at St. Vincent. He’s a Miami native, so I think that’s awesome.”
The Bobcats finished 14-11 this past season, falling at the buzzer to Keiser University in the Sun Conference Tournament Championship. Harris went 36-17 in two seasons at St. Thomas.
“We had the most in the history by a first year head coach at 22 wins,” he said.
Former SVC women’s basketball standout Kayla Slovenec joined the St. Thomas University men’s basketball program ahead of this past season as a graduate assistant coach.
“I had the wonderful opportunity to hire the first women’s assistant in the history of Florida,” Harris said. “Kayla did a great job. She and Kett are what St. Vincent is about. The people of Latrobe have something special in the water, because everybody in South Florida loves their work ethic.”
Harris believes Kett has what it takes to become a “great head coach.”
“Hopefully they give him an opportunity there,” he said. “They would be wise to do so. He is wise beyond his years.”
Dr. Terrance Smith replaced Harris as SVC’s head coach. A former assistant coach under Harris, Smith produced a 17-22 record in two seasons at the helm.
Tallying 1,819 points for SVC in his career from 1997-2001, Smith also led the team to two NAIA National Tournament appearances, picking up Honorable Mention All-America after his senior year.
Berger said Smith will return to coach SVC next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.