D.P. Harris has resigned from his positions as head men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at St. Thomas University, according to the school’s athletics website.
The former 16-year St. Vincent College head coach went 36-17 during his two seasons at the helm in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Bobcats finished 14-11 this past season, falling at the buzzer to Keiser University in the Sun Conference Tournament Championship.
Amassing more than 300 wins as head coach at SVC, Harris finished with a record of 318-126. He led the Bearcats to the NCAA Division III Tournament four times, earning four consecutive conference titles from 2013-16. He also earned two trips to the NAIA Sweet 16 as head coach.
Harris coached seven All-American honorees and several players who have gone on to play professionally.
St. Thomas University announced it will conduct a nationwide search for its next head men’s basketball coach. Assistant coach Sean Kett — a former SVC standout — has been named the interim head coach, according to the school’s athletics website. Named All-PAC First Team after his senior year at SVC, Kett finished his Bearcat career with 971 points.
