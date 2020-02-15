CANONSBURG — Tyler Cymmerman’s goal for the weekend was to capture a third-consecutive Class AA Section 3 title, followed by a third-straight WPIAL crown.
Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell, meanwhile, hoped to see at least five of his wrestlers advance to the WPIAL individual tournament.
At the conclusion of the section tournament on Friday at Canon-McMillan High School, Cymmerman achieved his first goal and appears to be well on his way to reaching the second, while Weinell’s aspirations were surpassed.
Cymmerman, the Trojans’ 126-pound junior, notched a pair of impressive victories en route to the section title. The top seed in the bracket, Cymmerman registered a technical fall, 18-2, against Elizabeth Forward sophomore Dylan Bruce in the semifinals.
In the title bout, Cymmerman notched a 6-2 decision against Mount Pleasant senior Damian George. Cymmerman (30-4), who also defeated George earlier this season, led, 2-0, after the first period and extended his edge to 5-2 in the second. George (27-7) scored a two-point reversal in the third, but Cymmerman earned an escape point seconds later, and maintained that advantage for the final 50 seconds.
“I know he’s a scorer; he likes to shoot, and I’m pretty good at defense,” Cymmerman said. “He (George) got into my legs, and I was able to counter that and score points.
“Even if the score was close, I’m still trying to score points on him. You can get pinned in the last five seconds and lose, so I just keep on scoring points so I don’t make any mistakes”
“Ty wrestled very well. He wrestled smart; he wrestled a great tournament on top, and for him to win at Hershey, that’s what we’ve really practiced on,” Weinell added.
Those same grapplers could likely battle again this weekend with WPIAL gold on the line, according to Weinell.
“I believe he’ll probably see George again in the finals. Damian’s a really good, solid kid, and so far, he’s given him the best matches we’ve seen in a while,” he said.
Despite his impressive showing, Cymmerman still aims for improvement for the district tournament, as well as potentially the PIAA Regional and state championship brackets. He noted his desire to work on more attacks.
“I know my ability and I know I can be great. It’s just a matter of having that mindset and going out and scoring points and winning matches,” Cymmerman detailed.
While Tyler Cymmerman was the only Trojan to reach a section championship bout, five other grapplers earned top four finishes, qualifying for the WPIAL event, which will also held at Canon-McMillan on Saturday (10 a.m.).
Senior Colton McCallen and sophomores Eric Catone and Brayden Mickinac all claimed third place while junior Nicholas Reeping and sophomore Noah Cymmerman finished fourth.
“Really, I think we wrestled well,” Weinell stated. “This medal round, some of the kids were satisfied with advancing. It’s just about advancing now.”
At 120 pounds, McCallen finished 3-1 in the section. He recorded a pin in his first match, but lost via fall to Burrell’s Nick Salerno in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket, he notched a 20-3 tech fall and followed up with a first-period fall against Valley’s Kain Stone in the third-place match.
“He just was aggressive and went after him,” Weinell said of the 47-second triumph for McCallen (20-9). “He didn’t wait for the guy to come to him, and that’s half of our battle.
“You just have to let it go, because there is no tomorrow. You just got to keep wrestling and do everything you can to win.”
Catone followed a similar path at 182 as he scored a fall in the first bout, but was pinned by top-seeded Anthony Govern of Southmoreland in the semis. Catone (19-12) rallied with an 11-6 decision victory, and a fall against Dovantay Brownfield of Elizabeth Forward in the third-place match.
Mickinac’s third-place finish in the 195-pound bracket was perhaps the most impressive, as the sophomore just recently returned to the mat from a knee injury. He captured a first-period pin in his opening bout, but dropped a 4-3 decision to Southmoreland’s Bret Huffman in the semis, a match that Mickinac (8-2) led heading into the final period. He showed his resolve in the consolation bracket, though, winning by 8-3 decision and notching a 4-2 sudden victory against South Allegheny’s Isiah Coddington to claim third place.
Reeping and Noah Cymmerman each went 2-2 in the section, resulting in fourth-place finishes at 138 and 285, respectively.
Reeping scored a fall against Burrell’s Logan Bechtold in the opening match, but Bechtold returned the favor when they met in the third-place match just a few hours later. That outcome was disappointing for Reeping (17-13), but Weinell simply told him to refocus. He also noted that Reeping, as well as Catone, are much better when they compete with confidence.
“They have a lot of technique and a lot of talent; they just don’t pull the trigger all the time. That’s the biggest thing — confidence in yourself,” the Trojans’ coach said.
Lastly, the younger Cymmerman (12-18) registered a decision victory in his first match, but was pinned in the semis. In the consolation, he scored a fall to advance to the third-place match, where he was defeated by pin in the second period by South Allegheny’s Frank Cortazzo.
“One of his goals was to make it to the WPIAL, and he did that,” Weinell said.
Tristian Fischer (106 pounds), Alex Cole (113), Xavier Merlin (132), and Connor Lucas (145) failed to qualify for the district event.
“We definitely got better from the beginning of the season to the end. It’s a learning process for this team,” Weinell noted.
The top seven finishers from the WPIAL competition advance to the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional next weekend.
