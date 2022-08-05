Chronic wasting disease is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (a malformed protein) that affects the nervous system.
Natural infections have found in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and reindeer in addition in the North American species as well in red deer, Sika deer and their crosses primarily in South Korea.
It has been theorized that the cause of this disease is thought to be abnormal prion proteins, bacteria, viruses and trace mineral balance; however, the preponderance of scientific information supports prions as the causes of TSEs.
CWD was first observed in mule deer some 50 years ago. In 1947, scientists became acquainted with a domestic sheep, Scrapie, which had the CWD.
It lived along the range of the Rocky Mountains where an abundance of sheep grazed.
This disease was first found in Pennsylvania in October after examining captive deer, and in free—ranging whitetails in early 2013.
Infected animals show loss of body condition and exhibit several changes in the animals’ behavior.
They will walk repetitive; they may show subtle incoordination and wide-based stance; they may display subtle head tremors; they may be found near water sources; they have periods of somnolence; and they may carry their ears and/or head lowered.
It has a lack of awareness. As a result, it could wonder on the road or becoming a sitting duck for hunters.
With that said, just by looking at a deer, it may not look sick at all.
They will have loss of appetite contributing to loss of body condition.
They will excessively drink water, urinate, salivate, and drool. White-tailed deer infected with CWD are 4.5 times more likely to die than the non-infected.
The CWD prions are detectable long before the animal appears sick.
Those altered prions kill brain cells and ultimately lead to tiny holes in the brains of infected animals.
Those impacts are not immediately visible. CWD-infected animals might not show symptoms of the disease for 18 to 24 months.
One way to determine that the animal has this disease is through a biopsy of the lymph nodes, tonsil, and rectal mucosa of live animals.
CWD has been detected in numerous treatments within the deer’s body and is shed in saliva, feces, and urine.
Transmission may occur indirectly from a contaminated environment as well as from one another.
These prions, the infectious agent of this disease, can bind to soil, particles, and remain infectious in the environment for many years.
Plants can bind on their leaves and can take up prions in their roots and infect animals in their roots and infect animals that ingest the stems and leaves.
CWD has a prolonged incubation period with infected deer shedding prions for months prior to appearing ill.
“CWD is a serious and persistent to deer and elk across most of North America. And dealing with it will not be easy,” stated the Pennsylvania Game Commission. “There are many challenges involved in dealing with this disease ranging from managing CWD in the face of political opposition to reaching disengaged hunting community.
Managing CWD in Pennsylvania is going to require a long-term commitment from the PGC.
And its wildlife partners, including hunters, and wildlife watchers. A CWD Response Plan has been coordinated with shareholders and experts from around the country developed in cooperation with stakeholders and experts from around the country. It outlines Pennsylvania’s plan to meet that challenge going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.