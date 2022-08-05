Chronic wasting disease is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (a malformed protein) that affects the nervous system.

Natural infections have found in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and reindeer in addition in the North American species as well in red deer, Sika deer and their crosses primarily in South Korea.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.