Cutters and Toyota of Greensburg scored wins in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League this past weekend.
Cutters defeated Pit Stop, while Toyota of Greensburg picked up a victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Cutters 8,
Pit Stop 3
Cutters pulled away down the stretch to defeat Pit Stop by five runs.
Pit Stop struck first in the first inning before taking a 2-1 lead after four complete. But Cutters (3-0) scored seven of the game’s final eight runs, including four in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh.
Don Kepple went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double, to lead the attack for Cutters. Dave Capozzi had two hits, including a two-bagger. Anthony Coletti, Dwayne Amoroso, Jim Coletti, Mark Shoemaker, Forrest Thomas, Steve Stanko and Chaz Austraw each singled for Cutters, which produced eight runs on 12 hits.
Dom Trimble paced Pit Stop (1-2) offensively with two hits, including a double. Steve Bartek, Mike Urban and Bryan Bearer each singled twice. Pat Laughlin, John Boyle and Doug Smartnick each singled.
Amoroso was the winning pitcher. Bartek took the loss, issuing two strikeouts and a walk.
Toyota 11,
Palko’s 5
Toyota of Greensburg broke a 5-all tie in the bottom of the third inning and scored the game’s final six runs against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Toyota led 5-3 after the first inning, but Palko’s tied the score in the third. However, Toyota went ahead, 7-5, after three innings, adding four more runs in the fifth.
Scott Roble collected three singles and three runs to guide Toyota (1-2) at the plate. John Copper and Rick Conrad each singled twice, while Sean Luketic homered and crossed three times. Leo Hoopes, Rob Henry, Joe Rice and Bart Gaskey each singled for Totoyta, which produced 11 runs and hits.
Bob Harr led Palko’s (2-1) offensively with three hits, including a double. J.B. Cales singled twice, while Dave Dobbs had a two-base hit. Eric Kirchner, Dave Byers, Dave Dziewulski and Bob Ankeny also singled.
Winning pitcher Rice threw three strikeouts and two walks. Mike Angus was saddled with the loss, fanning three and walking two.
———
Palko’s 302 000 0 — 5 7 3Toyota 502 040 0 — 11 11 2 Doubles: Harr, Dobbs (P) Home Run: Lukatic (T) Strikeouts by: Rice-3, Conrad-2 (T); Angus-3, Ankeny-1, Kircher-2 (P) Base on balls by: Rice-2, Conrad-4 (T); Angus-2, Ankeny-3, Kircher-2 (P) Winning pitcher: Joe Rice Losing pitcher: Mike Angus
Cutters 000 140 3 — 8 12 2Pit Stop 100 100 1 — 3 11 3 Doubles: Capozzi, Kepple (C); Trimble (P) Strikeouts by: Amoroso-0, Capozzi-2, Polinsky-1 (C); Bartek-2, Urban-1 (P) Base on balls by: Amoroso-0, Capozzi-1, Polinsky-1 (C); Bartek-1, Urban-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Dwayne Amoroso Losing pitcher: Steve Bartek
