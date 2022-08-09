The game was close the entire contest as neither Cutters nor Watt’s led by more than one run.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Mark Proviano drove in John DeMonte for the walk-off 8-7 win as the Cutters edged Watt’s in a Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers’ game Saturday.
Shoemaker’s Yardscaping Cutters opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning when DeMonte got on base via an error. DeMonte eventually scored on an errant pickoff attempt at first base.
Watt’s Trucking answered in the top of the second inning. Ja’Tawn Williams led off with a single and immediately stole second base. A single by Eric Stump put runners on the corners with no outs. Williams surprised everyone when he stole home on the catcher’s return throw to the pitcher. Mark Ohler singled to plate Stump to give Watt’s their first lead of the day, 2-1.
The lead was short lived. Dwayne Amoroso led off with a single. Pinch runner, DeMonte, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. DeMonte scored when Cutters would take the lead when DeMonte hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring a run, for a 3-2 Cutters lead.
Ryan Brisbane got Watt’s started in the fourth inning with a leadoff double. Shawn Alesi then singled to score Brisbane. With two on and two out, Dean Watt’s clutch single down the third base line scored Alesi and gave Watt’s the lead, 4-3.
In a game where no lead was safe, Cutters scored in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score, 4-4. Arquillo singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by DeMonte.
The Watt’s broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning. Mark Gray led off with a single, stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Erick Lebo hit a grounder into the second base hole, but Janick made a diving stop to get the out at first base. Lebo got credit for the RBI that put Watt’s back into the lead, 5-4.
The see-saw scoring continued in the bottom half of the inning. Cutters’ DeMonte got the rally started with a single and a stolen base. Then, Doug Gallick was hit by a pitch. Next, Proviano singled to score DeMonte and Darrell Coscarelli followed with a single to score Gallick, putting Cutters up 6-5.
In the top of the seventh and one out the Watt’s Holtzman hit a deep home run to left field to give Watt’s their fourth lead of the game, 7-6.
Cutters had one more rally left. RBI singles by DeMonte and Gallick tied the score. Proviano then lined a game clinching single to left-center field scoring DeMonte.
Gallick was the winning pitcher striking out five without issuing a walk. Eric Lebo was the losing pitcher with two strikeouts and no walks.
Cutters improved their record to 4-0-1 while Watt’s dropped to 3-1.
