Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball coach Tim Gustin was pretty happy with the Rams’ defense on Tuesday night against Knoch.
Not so much the following day against Yough.
Ligonier Valley allowed 42 points against Knoch one day earlier and Yough’s Terek Crosby eclipsed that mark as the Cougars outlasted the Rams, 77-70, during Wednesday’s second day of the Kiski Area Tournament.
Crosby knocked down 13 field goals, including a pair of triples and connected on 17 of 21 free throws for a game-high 45 points – three more than the Rams allowed in the entire game on Tuesday against Knoch. Crosby was five points from the Yough school record of 50, established by former Cougars’ standout Ben McCauley, who attended North Carolina State.
“We allowed (Crosby) to get into the paint and score at will,” Gustin said. “Or we fouled him and he was phenomenal from the foul line.”
Ligonier Valley standout Matthew Marinchak kept pace with Crosby, totaling a team-best 33 points on 13 field goals, including a three-pointer and a six of 11 effort from the free throw line. Marinchak, who became the 13th player in school history to score 1,000 points earlier this season, has eclipsed 30 points in four of Ligonier Valley’s eight games and he’s averaging 24.3 points per game on 195 points scored in eight games.
Haden Sierocky supported Marinchak with 14 points on five field goals and four free throws. Jude Grzywinski, the 6-foot-3, 303-pounder, coming off a career-high 12 points, was in double figures again on Wednesday with 10 points.
“We struggled again to make shots until the end of the game on the offensive end,” Gustin said. “But I’m very disappointed with our defense.”
Ligonier Valley, which is 1-1 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 play, dropped to 3-5 overall. Yough, which is 0-2 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3, improved to 4-3 overall.
The Rams won consecutive games, including their first section victory, last week, but they lost the first two of the Kiski Area Tournament. Ligonier Valley, which has lost four of its last six, is back in action during the nightcap of the Kiski Area Tournament, 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the host Cavaliers. Kiski Area is 1-1 in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 play and 8-1 overall.
“(Thursday) isn’t going to get any easier with a strong Kiski Area team,” Gustin said. “But we’re hopefully up to the challenge and use these tough games to help us be prepared to return to section play in January.”
Yough grabbed an early 19-12 lead through the first quarter and the Cougars never relinquished control. Yough bested the Rams by two points, 15-13, in the second quarter and held a nine-point halftime lead at 34-25. The Cougars pushed it to a 10-point lead, 51-41, entering the final eight minutes, as Yough outscored Ligonier Valley 17-16 in the third.
The two teams combined for 55 points during an explosive fourth quarter, after teaming for 92 points in the first 24 minutes. Ligonier Valley gained a three-point edge, 29-26, in the fourth, but the Rams couldn’t overcome the deficit, as Yough came away with a seven-point win.
Crosby paced the Cougars with 45 points, but Austin Matthews was also in double figures with 14 points.
Gustin already has a plan for Thursday’s final day of the Kiski Area Tournament against the host Cavaliers.
“We need to get back to basics of good defense, protecting the paint and working the ball around on offense to get open shots,” Gustin said.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (70)
Kondisko 1-2-5; Sierocky 5-4-14; Marinchak 13-6-33; Tunstall 1-2-4; Grzywinski 4-2-10; Rhoades 1-0-3; Dillaman 0-0-0. Totals, 25-17(30)—70
YOUGH (77)
Crosby 13-17-45; Matthews 7-0-14; Park 2-0-5; Rost 2-3-7; Travillion 1-0-2; Converso 1-0-3. Totals, 26-20(26)—77
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 12 13 16 29 — 70 Yough 19 15 17 26 — 77
Three-point field goals: Marinchak, Tunstall, Rhoades; Crosby-2, Park, Converso
