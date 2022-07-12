St. Vincent College has announced the hiring of Hope Creamer as an assistant coach of the women’s soccer team.
A Greensburg native, Creamer is a graduate of Seton Hill University, where she played for four seasons and appeared in 51 career games, with 28 starts, on the back line. At St. Vincent, she will assist head coach Bryan Butler in all aspects of the program.
“Hope was a tremendous player and understands what it takes to be successful,” Butler said. “Her experience and tactical awareness, especially on the defensive side of the ball, will be a big asset to our program.
She has a tireless work rate and is someone that will be able to guide and teach our players the right way. She is an exceptional person and I am thrilled to have her on board.”
During the past two seasons, Creamer was an assistant coach at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, helping to lead the Centurions to the PIAA Class A girls’ soccer championship round in both years. For a span during the 2021 campaign, Creamer served as interim head coach while head coach Olivia Kruger welcomed the birth of her son.
Along with Creamer’s playing career at Seton Hill, she was a member of the Barbarians FC, which won the 2014 National Futsal Championship. Over the past two years, Creamer has returned to the Barbarians to assist in coaching and training the new generation of futsal players.
Creamer is currently pursuing a master’s degree in art therapy, with a specialization in counseling, from Seton Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.